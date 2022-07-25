ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

D23 Expo Is Already Completely SOLD OUT

themeparktourist.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor any Disney fan, the D23 Expo presented by VISA in Anaheim is the place be this year between September 9-11, 2022. However, if you haven't already got your ticket you will be out of luck as the whole event is now completely sold out. Each year the event...

www.themeparktourist.com

Comments / 0

 

theface.com

How they used to make ​’em: An authentic history of Vans Anaheim

There’s something lazy about the cliche that they don’t make things like they used to. Sure, lots of brands have to develop their products; original materials become obsolete, technology advances and tastes (thank the fashion gods) evolve. A cherished few though don’t abandon the classics, keeping things fresh but remaining staunchly authentic. Exhibit V: Vans.
NBC Los Angeles

New Hatch Chile Roasting Dates Are Now Simmering

Is it full of ice, or have you used every cube to make a refreshing beverage even more refreshing on these toasty July afternoons?. Perhaps you've eaten all of the fruit pops, too, the ones you had stashed in the back of your freezer, and the ice cream sandwiches, too.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

36 Free Things To Do In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is home to multi-million-dollar mansions, custom-made cars worth more than small islands, and, now, crippling gas prices. But there are some ways to enjoy this bustling coastal paradise that won’t bankrupt you; they’ll merely require a little planning. So if you’re just saving up for your next avocado toast or those mounting parking tickets, browse this list of free things to do in LA. There’s nothing better than L.A.’s array of arresting natural landscapes and mesmerizing lines of the architectural landmarks, except seeing them bathed in the golden haze of a sunset. Witnessing “magic hour” is an essential ritual in this city and is also absolutely free. Pick a spot from our list of 10 best places to catch a sunset here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For August 2022

You may have seen that a few weeks ago we published a handy list of things to do with kids in Los Angeles for the summer. In the course of researching that post, I became ultra familiar with the ticketing policies for kids and toddlers at regional cultural institutions and botanic gardens. Turns out, there are quite a few offering gratis admission for the little ones.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Lightscape' to Glow Again at LA Arboretum

Trees can sometimes sing — or, rather, the arboreal earthlings seem to possess a mystical voice when wind ripples through their leaves — and as for giving off a glow?. Stately oaks, pines, and cedars can do just that, if the sun is in a perfect position. But...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Walt Disney
Orange County Business Journal

OC’s Wealthy Shake Up Real Estate Holdings

This year has brought changes to the residential portfolios of some of Orange County’s wealthiest residents. Much of that change is occurring outside of Orange County, brokers note. LoanDepot founder Anthony Hsieh, who was behind OC’s top luxury deal of 2020, added to his portfolio outside of the state...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 8 Best Burgers In Orange County In 2022

Whenever you bring up ‘best burger’ in a conversation, you are bound to get 10 different answers from 10 different people. However there are a few burger places in Orange County that stand head and shoulders above the rest and which we can all objectively agree deserved to be placed on a list of best burgers. Here are the 8 best burger places that Orange County has to offer.
orangecountytribune.com

Zodys went out of fashion

The Sprouts Farmers Market which recently opened on Chapman Avenue in Garden Grove is welcome, especially as it replaced the long-empty Vons Pavilion store. Long-timers will recall that the Pavilion building was preceded by a Zodys discount department store, a sort of K-Mart-ish operation which sold cheap goods cheap. But...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
The Associated Press

City of Hope Opens the Most Advanced Comprehensive Cancer Center in Orange County, Calif., Delivering World-Renowned Treatment, Research and Cancer Cures to the Nation’s Sixth Largest County

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, opens its visionary comprehensive cancer center in Orange County, California, creating a national model for delivering breakthrough research and pioneering treatments. The academic cancer center ushers in a new era of hope for people with cancer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005329/en/ City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center delivers world-renowned treatment, research and cancer cures to the nation’s sixth largest county. (Photo: Business Wire)
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
California Civic

Guess who’s back, back again

I subscribe to his streaming service (u/Outrageous_Bat1798) I was walking up Junipero and another person was walking down the hill, equidistant from this big pile of leaves on the sidewalk. It was so awkward. Trying not to make eye contact, shuffling to make room for one anothe- PEACOCK The leaves were Pete. We both shouted and stumbled backward. Thanks for the laugh ya dumb peacock. (u/Pizzajam)
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Anaheim’s Days of Rage: Remembering This Weekend Ten Years Ago (2012.)

The following is basically three or four Facebook posts I felt compelled to post this past Thursday to Sunday. Ten years ago tonight, Anaheim Officer Nick Bennalack killed unarmed, 25-year old Manuel Diaz on Anna Drive. He shot him in the back and the back of the head as Manuel ran away, claiming he thought Manuel had a gun. This would turn out to be the second of FOUR (mostly unarmed) young men Bennalack would kill.

