D23 Expo Is Already Completely SOLD OUT

Los Angeles is home to multi-million-dollar mansions, custom-made cars worth more than small islands, and, now, crippling gas prices. But there are some ways to enjoy this bustling coastal paradise that won’t bankrupt you; they’ll merely require a little planning. So if you’re just saving up for your next avocado toast or those mounting parking tickets, browse this list of free things to do in LA. There’s nothing better than L.A.’s array of arresting natural landscapes and mesmerizing lines of the architectural landmarks, except seeing them bathed in the golden haze of a sunset. Witnessing “magic hour” is an essential ritual in this city and is also absolutely free. Pick a spot from our list of 10 best places to catch a sunset here.

