Minnesota State

Summer food aid coming for over 400,000 children

redlakenationnews.com
 3 days ago

As the cost of groceries climbs, the families of 410,000 Minnesota children will receive support to help them provide healthy foods this summer. This month, federal funds totaling up to $180.5 million will begin going to the families of 320,000 schoolchildren and 90,000 children age 5 and under. Most eligible families...

www.redlakenationnews.com

MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Teens fight the State for benefits—and win

High school students who are employed in Minnesota now can qualify for unemployment insurance benefits thanks to their activist peers. The Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed an unemployment law judge’s ruling and ruled in favor of Youthprise, a local nonprofit youth advocacy organization. The ruling allows high school students who were laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic to be eligible to receive federal pandemic unemployment assistance.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota tribe ends blood requirement for members

DULUTH, Minn — The Minnesota Chippewa Tribe has voted to remove a decades-old requirement that members have a minimum of 25% Chippewa blood. Officials say 65% of voters on an advisory referendum say the blood quantum requirement should be removed from membership in the six-reservation tribe. The referendum is a guide for tribal leaders who will now decide whether to ask voters to amend the tribe's constitution.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Attorney General Ellison protects Minnesotans from unfair billing and collections with extension of Hospital Agreement

July 27, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that his Office has negotiated an extension to the regulatory agreement that the Attorney General’s Office holds with all nonprofit hospitals in Minnesota, referred to as the “Hospital Agreement.” The Agreement provides important protections to Minnesotans who receive healthcare services at Minnesota’s hospitals by protecting patients from abusive, harassing, and deceptive practices when hospitals seek to collect medical debt. The Agreement also provides discounts on healthcare services for certain patients and prohibits unfair practices in billing and collections.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

State Fair seeks 1,200 more workers for Great Minnesota Get-Together

The Minnesota State Fair has 1,200 jobs to fill, a year after struggling to attract enough workers to run the end-of-summer extravaganza and just days after the state broke the national record for the lowest unemployment rate in recorded history. The fair has already hired more than half the 2,700...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Summer of Jobs Campaign Highlights Hiring People with Disabilities

This week we were excited to take our "Summer of Jobs" campaign to Eagan to highlight hiring People with Disabilities. Given historic workforce shortages and an economy teeming with opportunity, our campaign has three primary goals:. 1. Showcase the thousands of amazing jobs available in Minnesota. 2. Amplify the many...
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Equitable, inclusive, and sustainable": Gov. Walz announces economic expansion plan

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday a 10-year economic expansion plan that he says will make the economy more equitable, inclusive and sustainable.The 28-page report was released by the Governor's Council on Economic Expansion - a group of 15 labor, business, philanthropic and nonprofit leaders launched last September. The expansion plan details long-term steps to improve Minnesota's economy.Recommendations in the report include expanding child care, collaborating with employers and labor organizations to prepare students for their careers, and expanding public-private partnerships to support small business owners.The report also includes recommendations on public safety, infrastructure, health care, and reducing...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KAAL-TV

Minnesota WIC Program announced formula changes beginning Oct. 1

(ABC 6 News) - Beginning October 1, the Minnesota WIC (Women, Infants and Children) Program will offer Enfamil milk-based infant formulas and will no longer offer Similac milk-based infant formulas. This is the result of a new contract bidding cycle that takes place every five years, not a result of...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

How Minnesota schools are prepping for worst-case scenarios

MINNEAPOLIS -- It may be summer break for Minnesota students, but there are people across the state working right now to keep them safe during the school year.The Minnesota School Safety Center is a team of five people that travels around the state to help schools assess their risks and strengthen their plans with best practices from around the state and around the country.  Randy Johnson is the team's director."Much involvement needs to be done by the parents as far as understanding what's going on and what are the expectations of parents when they do have a situation like that," Johnson said. "But more importantly, what do we do on the front end before that type of incident does occur? Are we communicating when we have concerns about an individual, about a situation, about behaviors, about language, about things that are on social media?"Johnson says parents with concerns about school safety should start by reaching out their local school.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota will start winnowing pile of pandemic 'hero pay' applications

The window for pandemic frontline workers to seek cash from Minnesota's hero pay program closed Friday, and officials will soon start winnowing the vast list of applicants. The state received nearly 1.1 million applications as of Wednesday. Minnesotans had until Friday afternoon to submit their requests, and a Department of Labor and Industry spokesperson expected application submissions to climb in the final days.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Attorney General Ellison, states reach tentative $4.25B agreement with major opioid manufacturer Teva

July 27, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said today that he is encouraged by the progress in talks with opioid manufacturer Teva Pharmaceuticals and looks forward to reviewing the $4.25 billion agreement framework that was announced late yesterday, which would bring tens of millions of dollars into Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Planned Parenthood North Central States and SEIU Release Joint Statement on Employee Vote to Unionize

St. Paul, Minnesota – Yesterday, Planned Parenthood North Central States administrative and health services staff voted to form a union represented by Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa. The vote results now await certification by the National Labor Relations Board, with a collective bargaining process to follow.
SAINT PAUL, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Schultz Calls on Ellison to Reject Special Prosecutor Role for Line 3 Protestors

PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Today, Jim Schultz, the Republican-endorsed candidate for Minnesota Attorney General, is calling on Attorney General Keith Ellison to publicly reject the request to be appointed special prosecutor on cases involving Line 3 protestors. As the more than 900 people who were arrested during the protests are being held accountable via the judicial process, the protestors are asking Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to appoint Ellison as a special prosecutor for “the most egregious cases.” In a letter to Ellison today, Schultz said Ellison must reject the request and instead support local prosecutors and members of law enforcement who are working to hold people accountable for their actions.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Former Minnesota Viking Name Removed From Menus

Former Minnesota Viking and lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk is the center of attention in the Twin Cities due to some recent comments that are putting him in the middle of political wars that have caused some famous area restaurants to take his namesake burger off of their menus, while others are adding his name to the menu list.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

3 southern Minnesota hospitals recognized by U.S. News & World Report

New Ulm Medical Center recognized for first time by U.S. News & World Report. The New Ulm Medical Center was recognized for its high-performing grade in hip fracture. U.S. News & World Report recognizes Mayo Clinic Health System’s Mankato, New Prague hospitals. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Mayo Clinic...
NEW ULM, MN

