PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Today, Jim Schultz, the Republican-endorsed candidate for Minnesota Attorney General, is calling on Attorney General Keith Ellison to publicly reject the request to be appointed special prosecutor on cases involving Line 3 protestors. As the more than 900 people who were arrested during the protests are being held accountable via the judicial process, the protestors are asking Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to appoint Ellison as a special prosecutor for “the most egregious cases.” In a letter to Ellison today, Schultz said Ellison must reject the request and instead support local prosecutors and members of law enforcement who are working to hold people accountable for their actions.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO