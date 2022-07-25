ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota will start winnowing pile of pandemic 'hero pay' applications

redlakenationnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe window for pandemic frontline workers to seek cash from Minnesota's hero pay program closed Friday, and officials will soon start...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 25

Luke may
2d ago

yeah its huge, anyone who collected unemployment shouldn't be able to apply! those of us who worked in person during the whole ordeal are the ones getting the short stick here.

Reply(2)
9
Marie Tonya
3d ago

Will they also be going through voter rolls to see how people voted? With this administration, you never know.

Reply(10)
9
Related
redlakenationnews.com

Attorney General Ellison protects Minnesotans from unfair billing and collections with extension of Hospital Agreement

July 27, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that his Office has negotiated an extension to the regulatory agreement that the Attorney General’s Office holds with all nonprofit hospitals in Minnesota, referred to as the “Hospital Agreement.” The Agreement provides important protections to Minnesotans who receive healthcare services at Minnesota’s hospitals by protecting patients from abusive, harassing, and deceptive practices when hospitals seek to collect medical debt. The Agreement also provides discounts on healthcare services for certain patients and prohibits unfair practices in billing and collections.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Gov. Walz outlines 10-year economic expansion plan

(ABC 6 News) - Governor Tim Walz announced a ten-year economic expansion plan for Minnesota on Wednesday. The event took place at Wyoming Machine in Stacy, MN. The Governor’s Council on Economic Expansion today released the 28-page report, titled “Minnesota’s Moment: A Roadmap for Economic Expansion,” which offers long-term steps to continue improving Minnesota’s economy.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota tribe ends blood requirement for members

DULUTH, Minn — The Minnesota Chippewa Tribe has voted to remove a decades-old requirement that members have a minimum of 25% Chippewa blood. Officials say 65% of voters on an advisory referendum say the blood quantum requirement should be removed from membership in the six-reservation tribe. The referendum is a guide for tribal leaders who will now decide whether to ask voters to amend the tribe's constitution.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Teens fight the State for benefits—and win

High school students who are employed in Minnesota now can qualify for unemployment insurance benefits thanks to their activist peers. The Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed an unemployment law judge’s ruling and ruled in favor of Youthprise, a local nonprofit youth advocacy organization. The ruling allows high school students who were laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic to be eligible to receive federal pandemic unemployment assistance.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
mprnews.org

1.2 Million Minnesotans applied for 'Hero Pay.' What now?

Nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans applied for ‘hero pay.’ That’s the money frontline workers can get from the state for working through the pandemic. Back in April the legislature agreed on $500 million to be split equally between people working in 15 specific job sectors. But when will applications be approved? And when will workers get that money?
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Map: How Minnesota’s land is used

Photo courtesy United States Department of Agriculture. Last week’s visits to Minnesota ethanol refineries by the campaigns of Gov. Tim Walz and his likely GOP opponent Scott Jensen were a reminder that whatever their differences, Minnesota Democrats and Republicans are united in their commitment to turning corn into gasoline. According to a report by the University of Minnesota Extension, nearly one third of Minnesota’s corn crop was converted into ethanol last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Minnesota WIC Program announced formula changes beginning Oct. 1

(ABC 6 News) - Beginning October 1, the Minnesota WIC (Women, Infants and Children) Program will offer Enfamil milk-based infant formulas and will no longer offer Similac milk-based infant formulas. This is the result of a new contract bidding cycle that takes place every five years, not a result of...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winnowing#Pandemic#Minnesotans
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Is It Legal To Hitchhike In Minnesota?

When I was younger, hitchhiking was a pretty common way to get around. In today's world I would be horrified if I found out one of my kids was hitching rides with strangers. I don't know if there are more weirdos these days or that we just hear about them more with all the media and internet available.
MINNESOTA STATE
WHO 13

Brain-eating amoeba confirmed in southwest Iowa lake

TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Natural Resources have confirmed the presence of a brain-eating amoeba in the Lake of Three Fires. The amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, was suspected to be in the water after a Missouri resident got sick and later died from the infection […]
IOWA STATE
Power 96

Former Minnesota Viking Name Removed From Menus

Former Minnesota Viking and lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk is the center of attention in the Twin Cities due to some recent comments that are putting him in the middle of political wars that have caused some famous area restaurants to take his namesake burger off of their menus, while others are adding his name to the menu list.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
redlakenationnews.com

Summer of Jobs Campaign Highlights Hiring People with Disabilities

This week we were excited to take our "Summer of Jobs" campaign to Eagan to highlight hiring People with Disabilities. Given historic workforce shortages and an economy teeming with opportunity, our campaign has three primary goals:. 1. Showcase the thousands of amazing jobs available in Minnesota. 2. Amplify the many...
EAGAN, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Attorney General Ellison, states reach tentative $4.25B agreement with major opioid manufacturer Teva

July 27, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said today that he is encouraged by the progress in talks with opioid manufacturer Teva Pharmaceuticals and looks forward to reviewing the $4.25 billion agreement framework that was announced late yesterday, which would bring tens of millions of dollars into Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Report Finds Area Crops in Good Condition

UNDATED -- Despite worries of drought growing across the state, this year’s crops continue to make good progress. The latest Crop Progress Report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture finds most crops in the state were in good condition last week. The report finds:. Corn. 2% very poor. 6%...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy