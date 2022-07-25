Red Lake Elementary School Kindergarten Graduation 2022 - P33

We were in utter disbelief as we stood at the end of a portage during a Boundary Waters canoe trip last summer. We had traveled through this area several years earlier and knew it was challenging. But as we stood there, we had no idea how we were going to get our gear and canoe through the mud and muck and into the distant water. After close to an hour, scrapes on the canoe, mud-covered legs, and some fiery words, we were finally back on the water. “This is bad,” I told my husband. “We’re going to need a really snowy winter and a wet spring.” And although it was the winter many hoped for, few of us imagined the spring flood that followed.

