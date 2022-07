The Ethereum whales have been bullish on FTX Token for a while. The token had even successfully taken over as the largest holding by dollar value for the top Ethereum whales. However, this would quickly change during the market crash as other better performing tokens had taken over. This would prove to be only short-lived though given that as the market has recovered, Ethereum whale holdings in FTX Token have begun to grow.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO