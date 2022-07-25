ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Keely Hodgkinson wins silver in thrilling Athing Mu battle at World Championships

By Nick Mashiter
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kgqRb_0grd7xPO00

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson clinched a gritty silver on the final day of the World Championships.

The 20-year-old adds to her Olympic silver medal from last year after running a season’s best of one minute 56.38 seconds in Eugene .

She was beaten to gold by the USA’s Athing Mu, who also took victory at the Tokyo Olympics last year, with Kenya’s Mary Moraa third.

Hodgkinson was ahead with 700m to go by 0.03 seconds but Mu rallied in the final 100m and managed to squeeze her British rival out just before the line.

The medal is Great Britain’s sixth at the World Championships in America, which ends on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1Pfh_0grd7xPO00

After Tokyo , sponsor Barrie Wells treated her to a spin in an Aston Martin but, this time, Hodgkinson only wanted to toast gold.

“I don’t deserve it (the Aston Martin). I have to earn that one,” she said, ahead of running in the Commonwealth Games next week.

“This year all I had on my mind was the gold. It definitely shows the expectations I’ve got for myself.

“I’m definitely a little bit annoyed but being on another world podium in my second year of being in the professional world of athletics is something I should be proud of.

“I’m grateful to be a part of it and grateful to be challenging for gold medals. I never thought I’d be doing that aged 20 and with another 20-year-old. I have a lot of respect for her but I’m obviously gutted.

“I came here to win the gold and it didn’t happen. “It shows I have improved from last year,” she said. “That’s what you try to do. Unfortunately, it wasn’t good enough this time but the gap’s closing and hopefully one day I’ll get there.

“I took the shortest route. I sat in, bided my time. I was confident. I don’t think I did anything wrong, it just wasn’t my time.

“We (her and Mu) don’t race each other that much, which I think is a good thing because it builds up the tension of the across-the-pond rivalry. I think we can push each other to new heights trying to get on top. We’ll see what happens.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'My dad burnt my training gear' - Tobi Amusan on road to 100m hurdles world record

Tobi Amusan has become a world record holder and a world champion in the 100m hurdles, but she still remembers her father burning her running gear. A fourth-placed finisher at both the 2019 World Athletics Championships and the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Nigerian's persistence has finally seen her engrave her name into the track and field record books.
SPORTS
SkySports

Bernard Gallacher fears Greg Norman will not reach a compromise over LIV Golf

Former captain Bernard Gallacher believes LIV Golf is undermining the Ryder Cup and fears the organisation's "confrontational" CEO Greg Norman is not the man to broker any potential compromise with the established tours. Players who have resigned from the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf will not be eligible for...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Athing Mu
thecomeback.com

PGA Tour veteran questions response to LIV Golf

For the most part, we’ve seen a lot of golfers who stick with the PGA Tour speaking out about why they don’t like the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour. In the case of veteran golfer Hunter Mahan, however, he wonders if the way the PGA Tour is responding to the upstart league is legal.
GOLF
Field Level Media

Tony Finau Passes Dustin Johnson as LIV Golf Players Slide in World Rankings

Tony Finau only climbed one spot in the Official World Golf Ranking following his third career PGA Tour victory on Sunday, but it was notable who he passed. Finau climbed to No. 16 with his come-from-behind victory, which moved him past former No. 1 Dustin Johnson. Johnson, who ended last year at No. 3 in the world, continues his slide after joining the breakaway LIV Golf tour.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Silver#British
Sports Illustrated

The First World Championships in the U.S. Went Perfectly. But Was It Enough?

Maybe it clicked when Sydney McLaughlin rounded the final turn in the 400-meter hurdles, sprinting virtually alone, out of breath and still flying down the track. The crowd at Hayward Field stood and gasped at one of the best performances in the voluminous history of track and field—the perfect race, in the perfect place, near the end of 10 ideal days of competition.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Triple-Olympic gold medallist and Sportsmail columnist Max Whitlock picks his five to watch as the 2022 Commonwealth Games starts in Birmingham TODAY... including gymnast and training partner Georgia-Mae Fenton and two legends

Max Whitlock is Britain's most decorated gymnast, and four of his gold medals have come at the Commonwealth Games. With four gold medals earned across the last three contests, he knows a thing or two about what it takes to become a Commonwealth hero - but he misses out this time around due to a break after his work in Tokyo a year ago.
WORLD
The Independent

Price revealed for Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk rematch on Sky Sports Box Office

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch will be priced at £26.95 on Sky Sports Box Office, the broadcaster has announced.Joshua will attempt to avenge a decision loss to Usyk from September 2021 when the heavyweights clash again on 20 August, in a bout that will air live exclusively on Sky in the UK and Ireland.Unbeaten Ukrainian Usyk took the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles from Joshua in London last year, and the Briton will attempt to regain them in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia next month.It was announced this week that Sky Sports Box Office will be the only place...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Sarina Wiegman vs Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: Comparing Euro 2022 final coaches

England face Germany in the final of Euro 2022 at Wembley on Sunday.Germany eased past France 2-1 on Wednesday night to seal their place in the showpiece after hosts England thrashed Sweden 4-0 in their semi-final the previous evening.Here we take a closer look at the head coaches of the two remaining nations.Sarina Wiegman (England)Age: 52 Place of birth: The Hague, Netherlands Teams managed: Ter Leede, ADO Den Haag, Netherlands, EnglandExperienceWiegman is England’s first permanent female head coach since Hope Powell and has outstanding international pedigree. She guided the Netherlands to Euro 2017 glory and reached the 2019 World...
SPORTS
The Independent

Birmingham 2022 to get under way with Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

The 22nd Commonwealth Games will start in Birmingham later on Thursday.The opening ceremony begins at 8pm at the Alexander Stadium and will be attended by the Prince of Wales.It comes almost 10 years to the day since the critically-acclaimed opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.Over the following 11 days more than 5,000 athletes from 72 nations will compete in 280 events across 19 sports.Joining the leading lights of England, Australia and Canada will be lesser-known federations such as Norfolk Island, which will be represented in the second city by 14 lawn bowlers.Saint Helena is sending a 14-strong team comprising athletes,...
SPORTS
The Independent

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022: The England Lionesses merch to shop ahead of the final

On Tuesday night, England’s Lionesses’ secured their place in the 2022 Women’s Euro final – meaning they’re one step closer to claiming the trophy for the first time ever. Defeating Sweden 4-0 in the semi-final match at Bramall Lane, this marks the third time the women’s team has made it to the final – the last being during the 2009 tournament. And this year, the final match will take place on 31 July at Wembley Stadium.The dramatic semi-final game saw a stellar header from Lucy Bronze, a backheel from Alessia Russo, and a chip from Frank Kirby propelling the...
UEFA
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy