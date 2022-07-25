ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

The Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre files for divorce from third wife Arielle

By Maanya Sachdeva
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48TxQ3_0grd7wWf00

Chuck Lorre, the creator of sitcoms likeThe Big Bang Theory and Two And A Half Men, has filed for divorce from wife Arielle.

The pair have decided to separate after three years of marriage, reportedly citing irreconcilable differences.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, and filed in May this year, Lorre, 69, will pay spousal support and attorney fees in accordance with their prenuptial agreement.

The couple, who got married in September 2018, confirmed the news of their divorce in a statement to Variety which read: “It is with mutual consideration and respect that we have decided to separate.

“Our plan is to move forward in different directions but with great love, admiration and gratitude for the time we shared,” they wrote, adding: “We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your support.”

Dubbed “the king of sitcoms”, Lorre’s arsenal also includes hits like The Kominsky Method, Dharma & Greg, Mike & Molly, Cybil and Mom. He is the 13th highest-paid entertainer of 2022, according to a Forbes list published in February this year.

Wellness influencer and The Blonde Files podcast host, Arielle, 36, has over 287,000 Instagram followers.

The couple don’t share any children.

Before Arielle, Lorre was married to Playboy playmate Karen Witter from 2001 to 2010. Prior to that, the producer married his business partner Paula Smith in 1979, with the couple parting ways in 1992.

