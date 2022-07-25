ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Bay Area firefighters join thousands battling Oak Fire near Yosemite

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Oak Fire spreading quickly and another...

www.cbsnews.com

KRON4 News

San Jose restaurant catches fire in early morning

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A San Jose restaurant caught on fire early this morning. The fire started around 4 a.m. and crews have been there ever since. Crews are still here on scene trying to knock down the fire. It’s pretty smoky near the building as they try to knock down the fire. Crews say […]
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

This weather models shows where smoke from Oak Fire is headed

The National Weather Service's Hanford office posted a computer model showing where smoke from California's Oak Fire near Yosemite will disperse in the coming days. You can view several models on the weather service's website and the one showing Wednesday's forecast on Twitter:. The Friday model shows the sooty air...
HANFORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Truck flips on its side in downtown San Francisco crash

SAN FRANCISCO - Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in downtown San Francisco Wednesday afternoon. There is no word of any injuries. A white truck at the scene is flipped on its side. Another heavily-damaged white vehicle appears to have been involved. The city's emergency...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Smoke from Yosemite expected in Bay Area

KTVU's Steve Paulson said to expect some smoke to come in from the Oak Fire Monday. Luckily, much of the smoke will remain in the upper elevations, and the onshore breeze will help to clear it out.
news24-680.com

Two-Alarm Fire Burning At Danville Home Wednesday

San Ramon Valley firefighters are currently (8:27 a.m.) attacking a two-alarm blaze burning through the attic and roof of a home in the 400 block of Enterprise Drive Wednesday. The blaze, reported at 7:46 a.m., appeared to have initially been confined to the attic of the residence, burning through to...
DANVILLE, CA
ksro.com

Rohnert Park House Fire Displaces Two and Causes $200,000 in Damages

A residential fire in Rohnert Park has displaced two people. On Sunday afternoon, someone called in a fire at their neighbor’s house on Michael Way, reporting smoke coming from the roof and an alarm sounding inside. Firefighters arrived and found what appeared to be a small fire in the kitchen with smoke and heat advancing to the second floor. Rohnert Park firefighters got the fire under control with assistance from Gold Ridge Fire, Rancho Adobe Fire and Sonoma County Fire. Investigators are still determining the cause but say it may have been started by a portable air pump that was charging on a desk underneath the stairs. Damage to the residence from the fire and smoke is estimated at about $200,000.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
SFGate

The Daily 07-26-22 Bay Area city residents kept awake by mysterious sound

The thrum of a mysterious bass tone kept Richmond residents up from late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning, so much so that the city’s mayor announced his office would offer a $500 reward to whoever could identify the source of the sound.  Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced on his online forum Sunday that hundreds of people from Richmond, San Pablo and El Sobrante took to Facebook and Nextdoor on Saturday to complain about an “incessant bass tone beat that kept them up all night.”  Butt says that after receiving tips from three different people, including one person who will be the recipient of the $500 reward, he’s “pretty much solved the whole issue.”  
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area wants a shot at Mega Millions $830M jackpot

HERCULES, Calif. - The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $830 million and Bay Area residents are lining up for a chance to win. It's the 4th largest jackpot in U.S. history, and it could go higher if the ticket-buying rush continues. A winner taking the lump sum amounting in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

TravelSkills 07-27-22 I hiked the deepest, clearest lake in the US. No, not Lake Tahoe.

Before Crater Lake, there was a 2,000-foot peak called Mount Mazama that imploded 7,700 years ago with volcanic activity. What remains is a geographic marvel that beats Lake Tahoe for the title of the country’s deepest and clearest lake.  Associate Editor Ashley Harrell was aware of the lake’s reputation but as she writes in her report from beyond the California border, nothing prepares you to be standing on the edge of such a wonder. As I approached the overlook and the lake came into view, I felt destabilized, like at any minute my legs might buckle," she writes. “That’s the bluest s—t I’ve ever seen."  
TRAVEL
KTVU FOX 2

Problematic customer caught on camera rampaging at East Bay bakery

A customer at a Pittsburg bakery became enraged and attacked workers. He was accused of not following COVID protocol at the bakery before, but claimed that was his twin brother. The bakery employees let him buy bread, but he was reminded not to come back. That's what triggered the self-proclaimed military man. Employees suffered injuries in the attack.
PITTSBURG, CA

