Car crash causes Dinah Shore Dr. to temporarily close

The Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash involving at least one vehicle Sunday night.

It happened just before 7:00 p.m. on Dinah Shore and Leilani Way in Palm Desert.

At least one occupant suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

A dog in the car was killed in the crash.

Police temporarily closed Dinah Shore in both directions between Gateway Drive and Dick Kelly Drive.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest details.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.