Riverside County, CA

Car crash causes Dinah Shore Dr. to temporarily close

By KESQ News Team
 3 days ago
The Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash involving at least one vehicle Sunday night.

It happened just before 7:00 p.m. on Dinah Shore and Leilani Way in Palm Desert.

At least one occupant suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

A dog in the car was killed in the crash.

Police temporarily closed Dinah Shore in both directions between Gateway Drive and Dick Kelly Drive.

