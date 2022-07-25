Car crash causes Dinah Shore Dr. to temporarily close
The Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash involving at least one vehicle Sunday night.
It happened just before 7:00 p.m. on Dinah Shore and Leilani Way in Palm Desert.
At least one occupant suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.
A dog in the car was killed in the crash.
Police temporarily closed Dinah Shore in both directions between Gateway Drive and Dick Kelly Drive.
Article Topic Follows: Local News
