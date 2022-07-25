ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Abducted 1-Year-Old Girl, Mother Found Safe Near US-Mexico Border in San Diego

By Renee Schmiedeberg
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 18-month-old girl and her mother who were kidnapped over the weekend were found safe Sunday, according to Pico Rivera Sheriff's Station Deputies. The woman's ex-husband kidnapped them...

www.nbcsandiego.com

onscene.tv

Police Rescue Teen Girl & Standoff Ends in Arrest | San Diego

07.16.2022 | 5:10 AM | SAN DIEGO – On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, just after 5 a.m., the San Diego Police Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a burglary in progress on the 2500 block of Caminito Hiedra in the City of San Diego. The resident opened his rear sliding glass door to take out the trash. When the resident opened the door, a man later identified as 25-year-old Adrian Villegas-Garcia, entered the home and made rambling statements. Villegas-Garcia made his way to the kitchen and grabbed a cutting knife approximately 12” in length. Villegas-Garcia pushed the resident out the front door while holding the knife and locked him out. The resident yelled to his 20-year-old daughter, who was upstairs, to lock her bedroom door. When the resident was locked outside his home, he called 911. SDPD Officers arrived on the scene and heard a woman yelling inside the house. The officers immediately entered the home through an unlocked patio door and quickly went upstairs. Villegas-Garcia had broken the daughter’s door, but she had managed to hold the door shut, keeping him outside her room. Officers engaged Villegas-Garcia, and he ran to another room before jumping out of a window to a landing on top of the garage. Officers immediately tended to the daughter’s safety and escorted her out of the home. Officers had a dialogue with Villegas-Garcia for more than an hour before he agreed to come down from the landing atop the garage. Villegas-Garcia surrendered and was arrested for 459 P.C burglary, 148(A)(1) P.C obstruction of a peace officer, 11364 H&S possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and 242 P.C battery on a person. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Linda Vista Neighborhood

Police have identified the man who was shot to death Sunday while walking in a Linda Vista neighborhood. The man was identified as Johnny Ramon Ramirez, 41, of San Diego. Police received a call just after 5 a.m. reporting a man down in the 2200 block of Ulric Street. The Ramirez was being tended to by a family member when officers arrived.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

8-year-old shot in San Bernardino

San Bernardino police are investigating after two people, including an 8-year-old child, were injured in a shooting last week. The shooting happened Friday, July 22 around 8:50 p.m. on the 1300 block of North Herrington Avenue. Police responded to the area after receiving a report of a shooting. Upon arrival,...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Authorities identify 2 people killed in Peck Park shooting

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a mass shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro Sunday. They are 31-year-old Tashman Williams of Compton and 29-year-old Carlyle Phillips of Cypress, authorities said. The two were killed after gunfire was exchanged at the park Sunday when hundreds of […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Boy, 7, fatally struck by pickup truck while walking with father in Long Beach crosswalk

A Desert Hot Springs man has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed a 7-year-old boy who had been walking in a Long Beach crosswalk with his father.The crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Lakewood Boulevard and 23rd Street in Long Beach. Officers arrived to find the Gabriel Garate in the roadway suffering from critical injuries and called in Long Beach Fire, which pronounced the boy dead at the scene.A preliminary investigation into the crash determined a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck was driving westbound on 23rd Street and making a left turn to...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man stabbed to death in Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was found stabbed to death in Woodland Hills. Officers were sent to the 5100 block of San Feliciano Drive just before 5:50 a.m. Tuesday after a witness jogging in the area found Camiar Sanayeh with multiple stab wounds to his back lying unconscious and not breathing on a sidewalk, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Pastor identified as suspect in alleged family dispute that left LA County deputy shot

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged fight between family members in Harbor City ends with an off-duty Los Angeles County deputy getting shot and a pastor in handcuffs. FOX 11 has learned Tuesday that the suspected gunman was Gordon Mueller, a pastor at Believers' Victory International Church in Carson. Mueller is being charged with the attempted murder of the off-duty deputy, who also happens to be his son-in-law.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Passenger killed in Fallbrook small plane crash identified

FALLBROOK, Calif. — The sole passenger aboard a small plane that crashed Saturday in North County was identified as the person killed, medical officials said. Howard Henry Rose, 77, of Chino, was announced as the deceased victim in the crash that also injured another person, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office stated on its website Tuesday.
FALLBROOK, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Santa Ana man fatally shot

The body of a 30-year-old Santa Ana resident was found at the scene of what was originally called a traffic accident in Garden Grove. According to Detective Sgt. Mark Lord of the GGPD, police were dispatched at about 1:39 am. Sunday to the 14000 block of Buena Street in the southeast area of the city.
SANTA ANA, CA

