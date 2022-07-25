Abducted 1-Year-Old Girl, Mother Found Safe Near US-Mexico Border in San Diego

07.16.2022 | 5:10 AM | SAN DIEGO – On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, just after 5 a.m., the San Diego Police Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a burglary in progress on the 2500 block of Caminito Hiedra in the City of San Diego. The resident opened his rear sliding glass door to take out the trash. When the resident opened the door, a man later identified as 25-year-old Adrian Villegas-Garcia, entered the home and made rambling statements. Villegas-Garcia made his way to the kitchen and grabbed a cutting knife approximately 12” in length. Villegas-Garcia pushed the resident out the front door while holding the knife and locked him out. The resident yelled to his 20-year-old daughter, who was upstairs, to lock her bedroom door. When the resident was locked outside his home, he called 911. SDPD Officers arrived on the scene and heard a woman yelling inside the house. The officers immediately entered the home through an unlocked patio door and quickly went upstairs. Villegas-Garcia had broken the daughter’s door, but she had managed to hold the door shut, keeping him outside her room. Officers engaged Villegas-Garcia, and he ran to another room before jumping out of a window to a landing on top of the garage. Officers immediately tended to the daughter’s safety and escorted her out of the home. Officers had a dialogue with Villegas-Garcia for more than an hour before he agreed to come down from the landing atop the garage. Villegas-Garcia surrendered and was arrested for 459 P.C burglary, 148(A)(1) P.C obstruction of a peace officer, 11364 H&S possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and 242 P.C battery on a person. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
An undercover Santa Ana Police Department officer was shot at on Wednesday, and police say two minors have been detained. The shooting occurred near North Spurgeon Street and East 20th Street, according to the SAPD. One of the youths is believed to be the shooter, said Sgt. Maria Lopez. “One round was shot at the […]
Police have identified the man who was shot to death Sunday while walking in a Linda Vista neighborhood. The man was identified as Johnny Ramon Ramirez, 41, of San Diego. Police received a call just after 5 a.m. reporting a man down in the 2200 block of Ulric Street. The Ramirez was being tended to by a family member when officers arrived.
A driver was arrested after fatally striking a 7-year-old boy who was in a crosswalk with his father in Long Beach Tuesday. Officers received a report of an injury collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near the intersection of Lakewood Boulevard and 23rd Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. The boy and his father were […]
San Bernardino police are investigating after two people, including an 8-year-old child, were injured in a shooting last week. The shooting happened Friday, July 22 around 8:50 p.m. on the 1300 block of North Herrington Avenue. Police responded to the area after receiving a report of a shooting. Upon arrival,...
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A 7-year-old boy died in his father's arms Tuesday when he was struck by a car as the pair walked across the street in a marked crosswalk in Long Beach. "To lose your son in such a horrible way, such a horrible way to lose a child," Francisco Garate said.
The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a mass shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro Sunday. They are 31-year-old Tashman Williams of Compton and 29-year-old Carlyle Phillips of Cypress, authorities said. The two were killed after gunfire was exchanged at the park Sunday when hundreds of […]
A Desert Hot Springs man has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed a 7-year-old boy who had been walking in a Long Beach crosswalk with his father.The crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Lakewood Boulevard and 23rd Street in Long Beach. Officers arrived to find the Gabriel Garate in the roadway suffering from critical injuries and called in Long Beach Fire, which pronounced the boy dead at the scene.A preliminary investigation into the crash determined a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck was driving westbound on 23rd Street and making a left turn to...
A 32-year-old father from East Hollywood has been arrested on in connection with the death of his 5-year-old son who was found in the bathtub, the Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday. Darwin Reyes was arrested on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child, and his bail was set at...
The family of Damien Estrada, 16, have identified him to NBC 7 as the teen who was shot in the head last week in National City. Damien’s mother Rosa Rodriguez said her son is fighting for his life in the hospital. Rodriguez said her son had just gotten off...
WOODLAND HILLS – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was found stabbed to death in Woodland Hills. Officers were sent to the 5100 block of San Feliciano Drive just before 5:50 a.m. Tuesday after a witness jogging in the area found Camiar Sanayeh with multiple stab wounds to his back lying unconscious and not breathing on a sidewalk, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Homicide detectives are conducting an investigation after the body of a 47-year-old Eastvale man was found dumped in the desert in Oro Grande. On Thursday, July 21, 2022, at about 6:21 pm, the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to an open desert area...
Dulzura, CA–San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents at the State Route 94 checkpoint arrested a man with possession of illegal narcotics, and a concealed loaded 9mm pistol on July 19 in Dulzura. The incident occurred at about 7:35 a.m. when a white 1998 Chevrolet Silverado approached the checkpoint. Agents...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged fight between family members in Harbor City ends with an off-duty Los Angeles County deputy getting shot and a pastor in handcuffs. FOX 11 has learned Tuesday that the suspected gunman was Gordon Mueller, a pastor at Believers' Victory International Church in Carson. Mueller is being charged with the attempted murder of the off-duty deputy, who also happens to be his son-in-law.
A man who died in 1999 was later tied to two cold case killings in Orange County, officials announced Monday. Shannon Rose Lloyd, 23, was found dead in a room she rented in Garden Grove on May 21, 1987. An autopsy determined she had been sexually assaulted and was strangled, officials said. The...
CARLSBAD, Calif. — A human jawbone found three weeks ago in a Carlsbad creek bed has been identified as possibly from a white or Hispanic adult male, police said on Monday. CBS 8 obtained photos and video of the mandible from the man who found it on July 3 downstream from El Salto Falls, off Highway 78 near College Blvd.
FALLBROOK, Calif. — The sole passenger aboard a small plane that crashed Saturday in North County was identified as the person killed, medical officials said. Howard Henry Rose, 77, of Chino, was announced as the deceased victim in the crash that also injured another person, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office stated on its website Tuesday.
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Authorities in Orange County held a press conference Monday to discuss two cold case homicides in the county that have been solved due to the use of investigative genetic genealogy. The two cases now closed are the 1987 murder of 23-year-old Shannon Rose Lloyd in Garden...
The body of a 30-year-old Santa Ana resident was found at the scene of what was originally called a traffic accident in Garden Grove. According to Detective Sgt. Mark Lord of the GGPD, police were dispatched at about 1:39 am. Sunday to the 14000 block of Buena Street in the southeast area of the city.
