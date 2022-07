Shia LaBeouf’s latest performance, a turn as an Italian monk in Abel Ferrara’s Padre Pio, will get its world premiere in Venice as part of the Venice Days lineup, the independently-run sidebar to the Venice International Film Festival. LaBeouf, who co-starred in 2020 Venice Festival competition title Pieces of a Woman, took a well-publicized break from acting two years ago after his ex-girlfriend, Tahliah Debrett Barnett, sued him for assault, sexual battery and emotional distress.More from The Hollywood ReporterMubi Takes Lars Von Trier's TV Show 'The Kingdom Exodus'Venice Festival Takes Political Stand, Featuring 4 Iranian Films in Official SelectionVenice: Paul Schrader...

MOVIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO