ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

HUDSON | Ganahl's blunder is a gift to Polis

By Miller Hudson
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tajRo_0grd2Jij00
Miller Hudson

Colorado’s traditional Republican leadership must have consumed a barrel of single malt last week – first in celebration and then in horror. By most measures the party escaped its 2022 primary with a minimum of voter approvals for the delusional lunacy that afflicts much of its base and many of its candidates. Three federal judges, two former U. S. Senators, a pair of premier conservative attorneys and a former chief of staff to House and Senate Republican leaders joined with dozens of less well-known party stalwarts to issue a report: “Lost, Not Stolen.” Their exegesis examines each of the 64 lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign in six battleground states explaining why all but one were dismissed or rejected. They concluded, “There is absolutely no evidence of fraud in the 2020 presidential election of the magnitude necessary to shift the result in any state, let alone the nation as a whole. In fact, there was no fraud that changed the outcome in a single precinct.”

These assertions must have provided a soothing tonic for former Colorado Republican Chair Dick Wadhams and his like-minded collaborators. Of course, the most fervent ‘Stop the Steal” believers cannot be persuaded by mere facts. They continue to attack truth tellers as RINOs who have been duped by ‘those lying, cheating Democrats’. Heidi Ganahl, an ostensibly moderate Republican candidate for governor, played coy on the question of whether Joe Biden was fairly elected during her primary campaign, but both her supporters and critics suspected she knew Biden was legitimately elected America’s 46th president. So, the day following a public declaration finding no fraud during the 2020 election, Ganahl’s announcement that she was selecting Colorado Springs Republican Danny Moore as her running mate for Lieutenant Governor flabbergasted nearly everyone.

Moore, who was elected Chair of Colorado’s Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission earlier this year, was quickly booted for his incendiary tweets and emails alleging fraud in the 2020 election, labeling Biden’s win, “the Democratic steal.” If Ganahl has accomplished anything it is not to cement her support with the Republican party’s Trumpian base, but to guarantee her entire campaign will pivot on whether she and her running mate believe Colorado elections are fair and free. The horror for every remaining Republican candidate is that this controversy will damage them in down-ticket contests. The retired military officer she has chosen has little better than a 50/50 chance of remaining on the ticket until November. Anyone dumb enough to toss social media firebombs from an appointed position, is nearly certain to do the same as a statewide candidate. Easing him out of the way will leave a nasty stain.

If, as now seems possible, Ganahl is a genuinely diehard conspiracy theorist, she’s sure to be asked what she thinks of Colorado’s Dominion Voting Systems and whether she agrees their machines can be remotely controlled with Google Nest thermostats, as was discussed in the Oval office. Or, what of the purported Italian and Venezuelan plots, including the ghostly involvement of Hugo Chavez – moldering ten years in the grave? In addition, there’s Ganahl’s apparent defensiveness on behalf of John Eastman and his links to the Benson Center at the University of Colorado. If nothing else has been accomplished by the January 6 Committee, it has clearly placed Eastman at the center of the anti-democratic machinations behind the Capitol insurrection. It is no small thing that Eastman was alarmed enough to request a pardon from then still President Trump. Now it appears the Trump operation is preparing to toss him under the bus. The University did the same, sacking Eastman from his sinecure. As a Regent, Ganahl will remain dancing on a griddle justifying his behavior.

All this is a political gift to the governor. Jared Polis can cruise above the roiling storm clouds and discuss his plans for a second term undisturbed by a second pandemic. Republican candidates are not so lucky. They will repeatedly face questions about the top of their ticket. Do they agree or disagree with Heidi and/or Moore? Perhaps most at risk will be Pam Anderson, running for Secretary of State. If election denial becomes the anthem sung by Ganahl, Anderson will be in a bind. Her entire campaign is premised on the notion that, when properly supervised, Colorado elections are fair and honest. Recent appeals from Hanks and Peters for a hand recount of their primary defeats is embarrassing enough.

There is ample precedent that voters, when unhappy with the top of a party’s ticket, merrily punish all its candidates. Ganahl will discover running for public office is trickier than peddling Camp Bow Wow franchises. It’s been nearly two hundred years since we’ve witnessed an American political party collapse. Then Republicans replaced the Whigs. Another Democratic rout in Colorado this year could prove fatal for them in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Newsline

Colorado election activists part ways with Mike Lindell-funded group

Two prominent Colorado activists are no longer part of an “election integrity” group funded by Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO, according to one of the activists. Holly Kasun and Ashe Epp, Colorado residents and co-founders of Colorado-based election activist group U.S. Election Integrity Plan, were two of the original staff members of Cause of America when the organization’s creation was announced in November.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
HuffPost

Mitt Romney Warns Democrats Against 'Stupid' Strategy Of Helping GOP Election Deniers

Boosting election-denying candidates in GOP primaries could backfire and lead to grave consequences for the country, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) warned Democrats on Tuesday. “It’s not illegal but it sure is stupid,” Romney told HuffPost. “Be careful what you wish for. You may select somebody who actually wins and then you hurt the country as well as your own party.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

These states are sending residents stimulus checks up to $1,500 to combat inflation

Has your state instituted an inflation relief measure? Fortune wants to hear how you’re spending the money. Email senior writer Alicia Adamczyk with your story. Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that low-income families in the state will receive checks worth $450 per child, in an effort to ease the toll decades-high inflation is taking on household bottom lines.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jared Polis
POLITICO

Martin Heinrich says he's questioning why Joe Manchin continues to lead the Energy Committee amid his waffling on climate spending.

It comes even as Manchin says he has not closed the door on clean energy spending. What happened: Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), a senior member of the Senate Energy Committee, went after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) by name after the West Virginian reportedly threw in the towel on hundreds of billions in climate change investments on the party-line spending package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion Voting Systems#American Party#State Of Colorado#Senate Republican#House#Democrats
Fox News

House committee approves first assault weapons ban bill in decades

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday moved a bill banning assault weapons forward, but it’s unclear if the legislation has enough support to pass a floor vote. Democratic Reps. Jared Golden of Maine and Henry Cuellar of Texas have said they won’t support the bill, while Republican Reps. Chris Jacobs of New York and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois have said they are open to voting for a ban, according to The Hill. House Democrats have a four-vote margin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

The same old smear word from the GOP falls flat, rings hollow

The head of the Montana Republican Party, a car salesman, has called Western District Congressional candidate Monica Tranel, who has worked in the private sector most of her life, a socialist.  Yet, he has endorsed Ryan Zinke for that same office – that same Zinke who, since he was 22 years old has mostly cashed […] The post The same old smear word from the GOP falls flat, rings hollow appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
MSNBC

GOP mayor blames Dems for not passing climate bills the GOP opposes

It was nearly 20 years ago when Congress first started considering legislation to address climate change. A bipartisan pair of senators — Republican John McCain and then-Democrat Joe Lieberman — put together a bill called the Climate Stewardship Act, with an early cap-and-trade model, and it generated broad Democratic support. GOP lawmakers and industry lobbyists quickly killed the legislation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Dems stare into climate abyss

Presented by The American Petroleum Institute (API) Democrats have had a week to digest the demise of their climate bill. They're facing the prospect of yet another decade of congressional inaction at a time when consequences of global warming are growing more acute and the world is scrambling to meet its goals for cutting carbon emissions by 2030.
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

Senate passes innovation bill with billions for DOE research

The Senate approved a sprawling innovation and economic competitiveness package this afternoon that contains tens of billions of dollars in research spending authorizations at the Department of Energy and National Science Foundation. The 64-33 vote on the bill, H.R. 4346, is the culmination of an effort that began early last...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

GOP senator calls out Dem fundraising platform for supporting anti-cop BLM campaign: 'This is a cancer'

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., slammed ActBlue, the online fundraising platform used by the Democratic Party, for hosting a campaign that promotes anti-police sentiment. During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about protecting law enforcement officers on Tuesday, Tillis showed a print-out of the ActBlue fundraising page for the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation for the "13.12 Run for Justice," where participants are supposed to run 13.12 miles while promoting Black Lives Matter. The site explains the significance of the number.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy