Grovespring, MO

Doing the Research

By Julie Turner-Crawford
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGROVESPRING, MO. – Before Jeremiah Ponds delves into a project, he does his research. The 16-year-old from Grovespring, Mo., spent more than 300 hours researching sheep breeds to determine which was the right for him and his family’s farm. “I have always enjoyed reading about farming since...

Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Are Working on Drugs That Could Extend the Lifespan of a Human to 200 Years

Through the creation of a drug that will remove the so-called "zombie cells" within our bodiesPhilippe Leone/Unsplash. The notion of living for 200 years or beyond that is only presented in stories from the bible, yet scientists within the field of anti-aging research believe that they are close to developing a drug that can allow humans to reach that sort of age. Everyone seems to be desperate to live longer nowadays, this is not only noticed through the thousands of anti-aging articles, but also in the rush within modern society.
scitechdaily.com

Secrets of Longevity Revealed: Scientists Find Species That Essentially Do Not Age

The largest study of its kind reveals that wild turtles age slowly, live long lives, and uncovers several species that practically do not age. Jonathan the Seychelles giant tortoise, who is 190 years old, made headlines recently for being the “oldest living land animal in the world.” Although there is anecdotal evidence that certain species of turtles and other ectotherms, or “cold-blooded” creatures, live a long life, this evidence is spotty and mostly focuses on animals kept in zoos or a small number of individuals surviving in the wild. The largest study on aging and lifespan to date, conducted by an international team of 114 scientists and directed by Penn State and Northeastern Illinois University, has recently been published. It contains data gathered in the wild from 107 populations of 77 different species of reptiles and amphibians.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Daily briefing: Why get two PhDs

‘Double doctors’ share what they gained — and whether it was worth it. Plus, claims of image fabrication in key Alzheimer’s research papers and why ‘data leakage’ might threaten the reliability of machine learning. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
natureworldnews.com

Study Defines the Impacts of Organic Farming on the Environment

Organic farming is often viewed as more friendly to the environment as compared to traditional farming when it comes to the system of food production. One of the greatest challenges of our time is to produce enough food to ensure adequate nutrition for the expanding global population without destroying the planet. By 2050, the population of the world is expected to be close to 10 billion, yet more than 811 million people still go to bed hungry every night.
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

New Study: Cyngn’s Autonomous Industrial Vehicles Increased Productivity by 33%

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Cyngn (or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today released a new case study quantifying the value that Cyngn’s autonomous vehicle (“AV”) technology brings to Global Logistics and Fulfillment (“GLF”), a leading West Coast distribution, fulfillment and third-party logistics (“3PL”) services company. This is Cyngn’s first study quantifying the return on investment an organization might expect by investing in AV technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005334/en/ Cyngn announces the release of a new study quantifying the value that its autonomous vehicle technology brings to premier warehousing and fulfillment provider Global Logistics and Fulfillment. Source: Cyngn
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

From hydocarbons to history: building research capacity in Ghana

Cyril Boateng is helping to connect members of the African diaspora to their ancestral lands through geophysics research, using skills he acquired during a PhD and postdoc in China. Kendall Powell is a freelance writer in Boulder, Colorado. You have full access to this article via your institution. Major oil...
BOULDER, CO
Phys.org

New glass-ceramic emits light when under mechanical stress

Researchers have created a new glass-ceramic that emits light in response to mechanical stress, a property known as mechanoluminescence. With further development, the new material could be used to create a light source that is switched on by mechanical stress. This could be useful for monitoring stress in artificial joints in the body or providing warnings of dangerous stress or fractures in buildings, bridges and other structures.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

How to combine biodiversity with high yields in tropical agriculture? – Insights from a German-Malagasy research collaboration

Vanilla is a pricy cash crop that is traded internationally. It is mainly used as a flavoring in the food industry. The production of vanilla largely depends on small-scale farmers in the tropics. Madagascar is one of the largest producers of vanilla. Here, vanilla is farmed in small-scale agroforestry. The hemi-epiphytic vanilla orchid is typically grown in agroforests on support trees in combination with shade trees. Vanilla prices are highly fluctuating, ranging from 57 €/kg up to 236€/kg in high phases. This makes vanilla an important revenue for Malagasy farmers. The production of vanilla is concentrated in the humid northeast of Madagascar. Here, vanilla agroforests are situated in a heterogenic agricultural matrix consisting of rice fields, fallows, forest fragments, and other cash crops. Also, lush old-growth forests can be found in this region, harboring exceptional and rich biodiversity of high global importance. Deforestation rates throughout Madagascar are high driven by local as well as international forces. Shifting agriculture, a cultivation practice involving fire clearance, fallowing, and crop production is one of the main drivers of deforestation in the region. The agricultural expansion comes at high costs for local diversity and ecosystem functioning. Agroforestry, especially diversified agroforestry with multiple crops, is often seen as a profitable land use maintaining more biodiversity than other cropland types, in particular monocultures. Up until the beginning of this project, little was known about the effects of vanilla agroforestry on biodiversity as well as its conservation opportunities.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Early stone tools were not rocket science

Archaeologically excavated stone tools—some as much as 2.6 million years old—have been hailed as evidence for an early cultural heritage in human evolution. But are these tools proof that our ancestors were already becoming human, both mentally and culturally?. Dr. Claudio Tennie and William Snyder from the Department...
SCIENCE
Digital Trends

Silicon, watch out — researchers found the future of semiconductors

Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of Houston, and other facilities have just published an interesting paper that speculates on the future of silicon — or rather, a possible lack thereof. According to the report, using cubic boron arsenide (c-BAs) instead of silicon in semiconductor...
ENGINEERING
The Associated Press

Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321neo to JetSMART

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced the delivery of one new Airbus A321neo aircraft on long-term lease to JetSMART, as part of a three-aircraft sale and lease back transaction between ACG and JetSMART. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727006079/en/ Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321neo to JetSMART (Photo: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Meritex Leases Recently Redeveloped Parkers Lake Commerce Center

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Meritex, through its Industrial Fund IV, has completed the redevelopment on its newest Twin Cities acquisition, Parkers Lake Commerce Center, a three-building, 381,349 square foot infill industrial portfolio in Plymouth, Minnesota. Meritex purchased the portfolio in June 2021 with the intent of modernizing and enhancing the buildings to attract local, regional, and international companies to the park. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005343/en/ Parkers Lake facility (Photo: Business Wire)
PLYMOUTH, MN
Popular Science

If insects feel pain, should we reconsider how we experiment on them?

This article was originally featured on Undark. Bees have long impressed behavioral scientist Lars Chittka. In his lab at Queen Mary University of London, the pollinators have proven themselves capable of counting, using simple tools, and learning from nestmates. What really surprised Chittka, however, were the nuances of the insects’ behavior.
WILDLIFE
The Associated Press

Trust is Crucial in Determining Satisfaction with Mortgage Servicers, J.D. Power Finds

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- As a recession seems increasingly likely and mortgage loan delinquencies are on the rise, customers want to be assured their mortgage servicers are on their side. According to the redesigned J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Mortgage Servicer Satisfaction Study, SM released today, customer satisfaction suffers when there is a lack of trust in the servicer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005125/en/ 2022 U.S. Mortgage Servicer Satisfaction Study (Graphic: Business Wire)
REAL ESTATE
Next City

Design with Nature, Design with Data | RaeburnFarquharBowen

Scottish landscape architecture firm RaeburnFarquharBowen is adept at producing sustainable solutions. They do so by relying on data as a driving force in the design process. But they don’t just rely on data for the sake of it. They believe that site analysis needs to be properly integrated with computer-aided design processes; site analysis shouldn’t be a snapshot, senior landscape architect Lisa McRavey indicated, rather it needs to continually inform design iterations and continue to be an integral part of project development. “Data is power,” she emphasized.
ENTERTAINMENT
HackerNoon

Studying Engineering in the UK: What Courses and Which Universities?

The engineering profession has always been known as one of the most challenging and rewarding fields. The job requires a combination of technical knowledge, creativity, and problem-solving to solve problems in the workplace or in other areas of life. Engineering is a field that requires specialized training, education, and experience....
EDUCATION

