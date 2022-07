Click here to read the full article. The brand 786 Cosmetics has widened the parameters of halal — or Islamically permissible — nail polish, and is now eyeing an expansion into additional beauty categories. GlossWire revealed Thursday that the brand has won the GlossPitch competition held in partnership with Cosmoprof North America in Las Vegas earlier this month, and will take home the grand prize of $5,000 in grant funding. More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards More than 70 companies pitched at the trade...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 32 MINUTES AGO