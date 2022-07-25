UMGC students named to dean's list

ADELPHI — The following local students were named to the Dean's List for the fall term at University of Maryland Global Campus: Morgan Budd of Cambridge; Zachary Ellis of Cambridge; Haley Hacker of Cambridge; Heather Hanson of East New Market; Collin Higgins of Hurlock; Kelly Jacobs of East New Market; Ilissa Christina King of Cambridge; Zachary Peterson of Cambridge; Zoe Phillips of Cambridge; Kregory Tyler of Cambridge; and Torre Williams of Cambridge.

To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.