Cambridge, MD

UMGC students named to dean's list

By Angela Price
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 3 days ago

ADELPHI — The following local students were named to the Dean's List for the fall term at University of Maryland Global Campus: Morgan Budd of Cambridge; Zachary Ellis of Cambridge; Haley Hacker of Cambridge; Heather Hanson of East New Market; Collin Higgins of Hurlock; Kelly Jacobs of East New Market; Ilissa Christina King of Cambridge; Zachary Peterson of Cambridge; Zoe Phillips of Cambridge; Kregory Tyler of Cambridge; and Torre Williams of Cambridge.

To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

Dorchester Star

Dorchester Star

Dorchester County, MD
Dorchester Star is a weekly newspaper, serving Dorchester County, Maryland since 1873.

