ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Harry Styles’ Unlocks Sixth U.K. Chart Crown With ‘Harry’s House’

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drB4Q_0grcutfP00
Harry Styles Lillie Eiger*

Harry Styles hits the U.K. albums chart for six with Harry’s House, while Mabel earns the highest new entry with About Last Night.

With his sixth and latest crown, Harry’s House (via Columbia) surpasses One Direction’s total combined weeks reigning over the Official U.K. Albums Chart, the OCC reports.

As a founding member of 1D, Styles landed four No. 1 albums — 2012’s Take Me Home, 2013’s Midnight Memories, 2014’s Four and 2015’s Made in the A.M., for five accumulated weeks at No. 1.

Coming in at No. 2 on the latest frame is Mabel with About Last Night (Polydor), the English-Swedish singer’s highest chart appearance. Previously, Mabel landed at No. 28 with 2018 mixtape Ivy to Roses and at No. 3 for her 2019 debut LP High Expectations.

Meanwhile, English-Filipino artist beabadoobee (real name Beatrice Laus) snags her own career peak with Beatopia (Dirty Hit), new at No. 4. The best-seller on vinyl this week, Beatopia is the follow-up 2020’s Fake It Flowers which reached No. 8 on the chart proper.

Close behind is Detroit pop singer Lizzo with Special (Atlantic), new at No. 6 for her top chart position to date. Prior to Special, Lizzo’s U.K. chart best was No. 30 for her 2019 LP Cuz I Love You.

Finally, British synth-pop act Working Men’s Club make their first Top 20 appearance with Fear Fear (Heavenly), which arrives at No. 11, while veteran U.S. alternative rock act Interpol nabs a fifth U.K. Top 40 appearance with The Other Side of Make-Believe (Matador). It’s new at No. 14, and follows the indie group’s Top 20 successes Our Love to Admire (No. 2 in 2007), Interpol (No. 10 in 2010), El Pintor (No. 9 in 2014) and Marauder (No. 6 in 2018).

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

What Does Harry Styles Smell Like? Lizzo Did the Sniffing

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo probably knows that most of us will likely never get a whiff of Harry Styles’ scent — though we’ll keep dreaming — so she did us a favor and revealed his signature scent. In an ask-me-anything segment with Elle UK, the “About Damn Time” singer shared some very specific details about her British bestie. “Harry smells very good; he smells like soap!” she told the outlet with a laugh. “Whatever soap he uses, it smells like that. Like, it’s not a cologne or a deodorant thing, it’s very, like, whatever soap he showers...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Wet Leg, Yard Act, Harry Styles Among 2022 Mercury Prize Nominees

Every year, the British press makes a big hullabaloo over the Mercury Prize, the award given to one album that came out of the UK or Ireland. The British Phonographic Industry And British Association Of Record Dealers chooses a group of luminaries, who then vote one one outstanding album. This morning, the Mercury Prize folks unveiled this year’s list of 12 nominees, and only a couple of them have ever been up for the Prize before.
MUSIC
Billboard

Harry Styles, Taylor Swift & More: Who Should Win the 2022 MTV VMA for Video of the Year? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. The list of nominations for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards arrived on Tuesday (July 26), and with it, the shortlist of musicians who are in the running for the awards show’s most coveted prize: video of the year. There’s some stiff competition this year — especially since there are seven nominees in the category for the first time ever. Doja Cat (“Woman”), Drake featuring Future & Young Thug (“Way 2 Sexy”), Ed Sheeran (“Shivers”), Harry Styles (“As It Was”), Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow (“Industry Baby”), Olivia Rodrigo (“brutal”) and Taylor Swift...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Lizzo
Footwear News

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Seraphina Affleck Shows Her Colorful Skater Style in Mismatched Rainbow Socks, Vans Sneakers & Queen Rock Band Tribute Shirt on Honeymoon in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Seraphina Affleck pulled out a fun outfit for a family day out in Paris. The daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner was spotted shopping in Paris with her dad and Jennifer Lopez. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, were also by their side. Lopez and Affleck, who tied the married in Las Vegas earlier this month in a simple wedding ceremony, have continued to celebrate their nuptials and explore the French capital with their children. For the outing, Seraphina wore an oversized shirt that was decorated...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alternative Rock#Columbia#Occ#Take Me Home#Midnight Memories#English Filipino#Beatopia Lrb#British#Working Men S Club#Interpol
goodmorningamerica.com

Paris Jackson poses for new Skims swimwear campaign: See photos

Kim Kardashian's Skims brand has a familiar face starring in its latest swim campaign: Paris Jackson. Jackson, the only daughter of the late pop legend Michael Jackson, was photographed for the ad campaign by Mark Hunter -- also known as "The Cobrasnake" -- wearing several swim looks from Skims' latest drop, and showing off her vibrant tattoos.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Lauren Alaina Signs With Big Loud Records and Reveals Morgan Wallen’s Sweet Response

After 11 years with Universal Music Group Nashville, Alaina is working with Big Loud producer Joey Moi on her first album for the label. When Lauren Alaina decided it was time to find a new label, she knew exactly where she wanted to start the next chapter of her career — after all, she’d already landed one of her three No. 1 chart toppers with their help.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Drake Explains That Controversial 14-Minute Private Flight He Reportedly Took

Click here to read the full article. Drake took some heat in recent days regarding his use of a private jet, but he cleared up the controversy via social media on Tuesday (July 26). The drama all started last week when Twitter account @CelebJets reported that the Honestly, Nevermind rapper had flown a private jet for 14 minutes from Hamilton, Ontario, to Toronto. Then, a technology reporter for Canadian paper The Globe and Mail jumped on the stat, tweeting, “Canadians will complain about climate change then pay thousands to go to the next Drake concert, acting like he isn’t taking his...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Billboard

Selena Gomez’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Character Inspires New Hulu & Rare Beauty Limited Collection

Click here to read the full article. Hulu and Rare Beauty are teaming up for a limited collection inspired by Selena Gomez’s character on Only Murders in the Building. Announced Monday (July 25), the six-piece collection, dubbed “Mabel Mora’s Must-Haves,” allows fans to bring the character’s signature glow to life. The makeup essentials needed to pull off Mabel’s look at home include the Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara ($20), Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush in Nearly Apricot ($21), Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream ($20), Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Eyeliner ($19), Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow in Nearly Neutral ($20) and Blot & Glow...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Nick Cannon Welcomed His 8th Child into the World & Reveals Name

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi welcomed their son into the world and shared intimate behind-the-scenes photos from his delivery. The little one, Tiesi revealed on Tuesday, is named Legendary Love Cannon. “I did it,” Tiesi wrote in an Instagram post, which shows little Legendary’s first moments. “An all natural unmedicated...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George

Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Harry Styles Sets New Spotify Record: ‘As It Was’ Ties With THIS 2021 Hit

2022 is a big year for Harry Styles as his song "As It Was" dominated the charts for ten weeks, and his latest album "Harry's House," continues to dominate different parts of the world. Recently, the singer set another record for his song on a music streaming platform. According to...
MUSIC
Billboard

Lizzo Rules Artist 100 Chart for First Time, Thanks to ‘Special’ Debut

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo jumps from No. 14 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated July 30) to become the top musical act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to the opening-week success of her new album Special and its lead single, “About Damn Time,” which likewise takes over atop the Billboard Hot 100. The LP arrives at No. 1 on Top Album Sales (39,000 copies sold) and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 69,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate. It’s the highest-charting album of Lizzo’s career and marks...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy