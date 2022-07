BERLIN (AP) — A large wildfire on the German-Czech border is spreading and threatening to destroy a forested national park popular with tourists. The fire in the region called Bohemian Switzerland on the Czech side and the Saxon Switzerland national park on the German side, which started on the weekend, had seemed to be under control, but spread again early Thursday, German news agency dpa reported. Hundreds of firefighters on both sides of the border and with help from neighboring Poland and Slovakia were battling the flames, while local authorities warned tourists to stay away. About 250 hectares of forest are currently burning and eight firefighting helicopters were helping to douse the flames, dpa reported.

AGRICULTURE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO