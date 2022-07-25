ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Working with Reese Witherspoon

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life. What is it really like...

Click2Houston.com

This Sugar Land teen is a rising music star

HOUSTON – A local teen is making her name on the music scene at a very young age. 14-year-old singer-songwriter Faith Lee has been acquiring big accomplishments in her career and stopped by Houston Life to share them with us!. At age ten, she was the youngest finalist in...
HOUSTON, TX
momcollective.com

Drive-In Movie Theaters in Houston: An American Tradition

I’ve always had a secret personal obsession with Drive-In movie theaters. There’s something special about watching a movie, outside, under the stars. My first experience with drive-ins was in college, where we were lucky enough to still have an operating drive-in nearby. When I became a mom I...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Needville baton twirler makes it to collegiate level

HOUSTON – Emily Wittneben, a recent graduate of Needville High School just got a feature baton twirling position at Tarleton State University. She stopped by Houston Life to show us the skills she’s been developing since she was a toddler and that will be taking her all the way to collegiate twirling.
NEEDVILLE, TX
theleadernews.com

Review: Laurenzo’s is a prime cut above

You want to talk about some of the most revered restaurant families in Houston? They don’t get much more iconic than the Laurenzos. Their roots can be traced back to one of Houston’s most beloved matriarch’s…Ninfa Laurenzo. Her Tex-Mex pedigree was unquestioned and lives on today in El Tiempo and Ninfa’s.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s James Bond-Worthy Penthouse Brings Sky-High Perks — and a Woodland Park Bonus

The sleek, contemporary entry to the Houston penthouse at 102 Quitman (Photo by TK Images) If Daniel Craig’s James Bond hadn’t been killed off in No Time To Die, we could see him on the balcony of this dramatic Houston penthouse, the downtown skyline shimmering in the background, wooing Léa Seydoux. For while there may be no exotic weapons or secret escape chutes, the 5,500-square-foot dwelling at 102 Quitman Street is still certainly James Bond-worthy.
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Custom Built Home in a Prime Tanglewood in Houston with Resort Style Backyard and Beautiful Landscaping Asking for $5,950,000

The Home in Houston, a stunning residence in a prime Tanglewood location boasts beautiful formal living, study and dining rooms with loads of natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 5555 Cranbrook Rd, Houston, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kristi Neal (Phone: 713-858-4595) at C & K Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
modernsalon.com

This Haircutting Specialist Lives to Create the Perfect Face Frame

When Houston-based haircutter Lenina Yin (@lenina_yin) went from a salon in the ‘burbs to a salon in the city, she transitioned from cutting mainly bobs and lobs, to haircuts featuring face framing with long layers. On her Instagram Highlights bar, she organizes some of her cuts into medium lengths, long hair, pixies, and the through line with almost every cut is how she incorporates texture, movement and creates flattering face framing layers into the final look.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Has Jason Landry been found?

HOUSTON (CW39) Authorities thought they might have found a young man who was headed here, and had went missing since December 2020. An unidentified man found in New York turned out NOT to be that missing college student. How did Jason Landry go missing?. Jason Landry was a student at...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

This is how astronauts see Houston, Texas Gulf from space with unaided eyes

NASA is giving earthlings a chance to see the Texas Gulf Coast like an astronaut. A photo taken on Christmas Day is now circulating online after it was named the "Image of the Day" by the NASA Earth Observatory on Sunday. The photo, which has not undergone much editing, shows the gulf as well as San Antonio and Austin. The shot was taken from an International Space Station window by a member of the Expedition 64 crew, according to the observatory site.
98online.com

Family of four, all wielding knives, stab each other in wild fight, Texas cops say

(From Yahoo) Four family members — a mother, father, brother and sister — were all stabbed during a fight at their Texas home, authorities said. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 10:50 p.m., on July 24, about a family disturbance at a home on Regional Park Drive, about 16 miles north of downtown Houston, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet. The fight started between two adult siblings, a brother and sister, Gonzalez said.

