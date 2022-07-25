Working with Reese Witherspoon

NASA is giving earthlings a chance to see the Texas Gulf Coast like an astronaut. A photo taken on Christmas Day is now circulating online after it was named the "Image of the Day" by the NASA Earth Observatory on Sunday. The photo, which has not undergone much editing, shows the gulf as well as San Antonio and Austin. The shot was taken from an International Space Station window by a member of the Expedition 64 crew, according to the observatory site.

