ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fisher Investments UK Named to 2022 UK Best Workplaces™ for Women List

By Fisher Investments UK
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirm recognised by Great Place to Work® for second consecutive year. LONDON, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments UK—a subsidiary of US-based Fisher Investments—was named to the 2022 UK Best Workplaces™ for Women list by Great Place to Work® UK—the global authority on workplace culture. The award recognises companies who...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Uber Helps Moove Expand Into India

Today in the connected economy, Africa-based mobility FinTech Moove joins forces with Uber to help Moove expand into India. Plus, credit card FinTech Cardless inks an agreement with American Express, and Jeremy King of Pinterest tells PYMNTS’ Karen Webster about his company’s eCommerce plans. Africa-based mobility FinTech Moove...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workplaces#Uk#Canary Wharf#Cnn International#Great Place To Work#Fisher Investments Uk#Fisher Investments#The Board Of Directors Of#Fisher Investments Europe
TechCrunch

Seedtag, the ex-Googler-founded, cookie-free, AI-based adtech startup, taps $250M+ in funding

a contextual advertising startup that uses AI tools both to “read” content on a page to match that up with advertisers’ aims, as well as to subsequently track how those ads perform, has raised “over” €250 million (more than $252 million, exact amount unspecified). The money is coming in the form of an equity investment from a single investor, Advent International, and it will be used to help the company expand beyond Europe, specifically deeper into the U.S.
BUSINESS
CNBC

How this 42-year-old CEO went from $3,000 in savings to creating a $1.2 billion food startup

Josh Tetrick wanted to learn how to scramble a plant like an egg. It took him six years and up to $4 million to accomplish it. That's the level of dedication behind Just Egg, the hallmark product of Tetrick's $1.2 billion startup Eat Just. The plant-based egg substitute is made from mung beans, comes in a squirt bottle and can be scrambled in a frying pan just like a chicken's egg.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

AEG Global Partnerships Promotes Kate Sheets to Newly Formed Position of Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Affairs

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- AEG Global Partnerships, a division of AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, has promoted Kate Sheets to the newly formed position of Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Affairs. Sheets joins the Global Partnerships team having most recently served as Vice President, Legal Counsel for AEG. Acting as an internal agency for AEG, Global Partnerships oversees worldwide sales and activation for over 130 world-class platforms across five continents and numerous other assets, including venues, sports franchises, events, tours, festivals and digital content among other AEG holdings. Sheets will continue to work out of AEG’s Los Angeles office and will dually report to Nick Baker and Russell Silvers – Co-Chief Operating Officers of AEG Global Partnerships. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721006055/en/ AEG’s Kate Sheets promoted to the newly formed position of Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Affairs (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Shook Achieves Gold Standard in Empowering Women For 12th Year in a Row

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shook, Hardy & Bacon is pleased to announce that the Women in Law Empowerment Forum (WILEF) has once again awarded the firm its Gold Standard Certification in recognition of Shook's continued commitment to the promotion and retention of women in leadership. One of 32 firms nationwide to be so honored, Shook has now earned WILEF's Gold Standard Certification for the 12th consecutive year, receiving certification every year since WILEF initiated the standard.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

PubWise Is Granted First Of Several Patents For Its Smart Path Optimization Technology® Suite

Automated approach to programmatic optimization reduces waste and environmental impact, ushering in a new era of advertising logistics for the digital advertising supply chain. ATLANTA, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PubWise, The Advertising Logistics Company, today announced it has been issued a patent for its "Digital Advertising Platform With Demand...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Genius Group Edtech arm, GeniusU, named a Singapore Top 10 Emerging Giant in KPMG Report

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- GeniusU, the Edtech arm of Genius Group (NYSE American: GNS), has been named as a Singapore Top 10 Emerging Giant in the KPMG & HSBC “Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific 2022” Report. The businesses listed in the report have been identified as those that will make a lasting impact on the global business landscape over the next decade. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005437/en/ KPMG GeniusU (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Amazon Offering $20,000 Grants To Sustainable Small Businesses

Sustainable small businesses have been rising in popularity in recent years as consumers are prepared to spend more to buy products from them. Observers have described these ventures—also called green business—as having a beneficial and strong impact on the environment locally or globally. The enterprises have been designated as being advantageous to the community, society, and economy.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

QYOU USA Launches QYOU Studios To Support Rapid Growth Trajectory

Lexi St. John Named VP and General Manager QYOU Studios. Ms. St. John Recently Recognized by Cynopsis Media Awards As One of the Top Women In Media in 2022. LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that QYOU USA, its award winning and rapidly expanding Social Media and Influencer Marketing business unit, is officially launching QYOU Studios, a creative production enterprise designed to offer brands and marketing partners more robust and complete production capabilities to promote their products on TikTok, Instagram and other major social media platforms. QYOU USA has been delivering an increasing level of creative development and customized production capabilities for its clients as these leading social video platforms grow their importance as mainstream advertising and transactional outlets for major brands. The official launch of QYOU Studios initiates a more formalized in-house unit to accelerate this growth and expand the depth of brand offerings.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Altria cuts Juul stake value by 72%

July 28 (Reuters) - Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc (MO.N) on Thursday cut the value of its stake in Juul Labs Inc by about 72% to $450 million as the e-cigarette maker comes under intense regulatory scrutiny with the risk of a complete ban in the United States.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Nestlé raises prices by 6.5% in first six months of the year

The maker of KitKat, Nespresso, Häagen-Dazs ice-cream and Maggi stock cubes has blamed “significant and unprecedented cost inflation” for a 6.5% rise in prices in the first half of this year. Nestlé’s sales rose ahead of expectations driven by the price increases, analysts said, increasing 9.2% to...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Zeta Announces Promotion of Matthew Mobley to President of CRM

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, today announced the promotion of Matthew Mobley to President of Customer Relationship Management (CRM). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727006019/en/ Matthew Mobley was promoted to President of CRM at Zeta Global. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Allwhere launches out of stealth to help companies manage their remote workforces

Oscar Mattsson is of a different opinion. That’s not shocking, because his startup, Allwhere, sells businesses tools for facilitating remote work. Emerging from stealth today with $9.5 million in seed funding from DESCOvery, Allwhere aims to work with companies to implement remote work setups, manage the lifecycle of equipment from procurement to disposal, and craft onboarding, engagement, retention and wellness programs, Mattsson said.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Meet The Entrepreneur: Ido Wiesenberg, CEO, Voyantis

Welcome to my Entrepreneur Interview Series, where I interview impactful leaders and ask them to share tips and techniques that have benefited them, both in their personal and professional lives. This interview is with Ido Wiesenberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Voyantis. About Ido:. Ido Wiesenberg is a husband, father to...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Yieldstreet Expands Executive Team, Names Timothy Schott Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Yieldstreet, a leading digital alternative investment platform, today announced the appointment of Timothy Schott as Chief Financial Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005124/en/ Yieldstreet, a leading digital alternative investment platform, today announced the appointment of Timothy Schott as Chief Financial Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy