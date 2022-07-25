Fisher Investments UK Named to 2022 UK Best Workplaces™ for Women List

Lexi St. John Named VP and General Manager QYOU Studios. Ms. St. John Recently Recognized by Cynopsis Media Awards As One of the Top Women In Media in 2022. LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that QYOU USA, its award winning and rapidly expanding Social Media and Influencer Marketing business unit, is officially launching QYOU Studios, a creative production enterprise designed to offer brands and marketing partners more robust and complete production capabilities to promote their products on TikTok, Instagram and other major social media platforms. QYOU USA has been delivering an increasing level of creative development and customized production capabilities for its clients as these leading social video platforms grow their importance as mainstream advertising and transactional outlets for major brands. The official launch of QYOU Studios initiates a more formalized in-house unit to accelerate this growth and expand the depth of brand offerings.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO