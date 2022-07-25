ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Ogunbowale, Wings deal Fever 12th straight defeat 96-86

WTHR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Arike Ogunbowale scored 16 of her 22 points in the second half and the Dallas Wings handed the Indiana Fever a club-record 12th straight loss, 96-86 on Sunday. Teaira McCowan finished with 17...

www.wthr.com

The Associated Press

Los Angeles Sparks part ways with 6-foot-8 Liz Cambage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks announced Tuesday they’ve parted ways with 6-foot-8 center Liz Cambage of Australia. The 30-year-old Cambage averaged 13.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 25 games this season after signing with Los Angeles on Feb. 15. She must now clear waivers before becoming a free agent. “It is with support that we share Liz Cambage’s decision to terminate her contract with the organization,” Sparks Managing Partner Eric Holoman said. “We want what’s best for Liz and have agreed to part ways amicably. The Sparks remain excited about our core group and are focused on our run towards a 2022 playoff berth.” Cambage was the second overall pick by the Tulsa Shock in 2011, but has played in only five WNBA seasons. She sat out 2012 to prepare for the London Olympics with the Australian team and took a four-year hiatus from the league (2014-17) because she didn’t want to play in Tulsa. The franchise moved to Dallas in 2016 and she returned to the league in 2018.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Plum's 3s lead Aces over Sky in WNBA Commissioner's Cup

CHICAGO (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 12 of her 24 points in the first quarter as the Las Vegas Aces raced to an early 23-point lead, then held on for a 93-83 victory over the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night to win the second WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship. Plum, who won the All-Star MVP in Chicago a few weeks ago, hit six of her nine 3-point attempts. “We were moving the ball really well and I just happened to be the beneficiary of a lot of wide-open looks,” Plum said. “You know I came into the game telling myself to be really patient and just let it come, but it came really early.” Chelsea Gray had 19 points — including nine pivotal points in the third quarter — and earned MVP of the game.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

