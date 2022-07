The Lang Lang International Music Foundation has teamed up with iconic British songwriter Guy Chambers (Robbie Williams, Tina Turner, Mark Ronson, Kylie Minogue) to discover, support, and mentor young new talent. The competition will be open to participants all around the world, between the ages of 16-21, with three winners being selected to visit Guy in his London Studio Sleeper Sounds, which has been home to the likes of Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Coldplay, Frank Ocean, to name a small few. The winners will record a complete track under Guy Chambers’s expertise.

MUSIC ・ 1 HOUR AGO