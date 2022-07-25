ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in Will County Saturday morning

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JrJUQ_0grccPsn00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three tornadoes touched down in suburban Will County during storms early Saturday morning, the National Weather Center now confirms.

All three were EF-0 tornadoes.

The first touched down near the White Eage Golf club in southwest Naperville and tracked southeastward through Naperville. The tornado went 4.5 miles before listing, NWS said. Winds for that storm peaked at 85 mph.

A second EF-0 touched down in southern Romeoville before lifting and then touching down intermittently as it enterd Crest Hill. Estimated peak winds reached 70 mph

A third EF-0 tornado with winds reaching an estimated 75 mph touched down north of Manhattan and produced tree and minor structural damage before lifting.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warning for Lake County, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Lake County, Indiana, until 4:45 p.m.The National Weather Service said, around 3:40 p.m., a strong thunderstorm was spotted over Whiting, Indiana, moving southeast at 20 mph. The storm could bring 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.The warning comes as the first of two rounds of storms is crossing our area, bringing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to Chicago between 2:00 pm through 5:00 p.m.According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, skies become partly cloudy between two fronts. The second front crosses our Atmospheric Dispersion Index (ADI) Thursday morning, bringing daybreak showers.Once that front is through, beautiful clearing for the entire weekend.TONIGHT: Shower chance by daybreak Low 67.THURSDAY: Morning shower chance, then clearning. High 82. Less Humid.FRIDAY: Sunny. High 80.
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Confirmed Tornado Passing Near Lewis Airport in Romeoville

The National Weather Service has an incredible picture of a tornado passing near Lewis Airport. Storms that began on the night of July 22nd through the 23rd brought heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind gusts before dropping three tornadoes in Will County. NWS brief below:. During the overnight hours...
ROMEOVILLE, IL
959theriver.com

NWS Confirms Three Tornadoes Hit Will County

The National Weather Service is confirming that three tornadoes hit Will County Saturday. All three are categorized as EF-0. The first tornado touched down at the White Eagle Golf Club and tracked through Naperville for less than five miles before lifting. The second touched down in far southern Romeoville and briefly in Crest Hill. That funnel cloud produced damage in Crest Hill and northern Joliet. A brief third tornado touched down north of Manhattan where it produced tree and minor structural damage.
WILL COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm warning Lake Co IN until 445PM CDT…

The warning has been cancelled as storms have weakened. _______________________________________________________________________:. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY... At 408 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gary, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Gary, Portage, Hobart, Lake Station and New Chicago. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. ____________________________________________________________________
LAKE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crest Hill, IL
City
Manhattan, IL
City
Chicago, IL
County
Will County, IL
City
Naperville, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Another front overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skies may actually clear a bit overnight until another front moves into our area. Scattered showers may be around for the morning rush, but not expecting thunderstorms. Rain chance is only 20% and confined to the morning. Once the front clears, dry air moves in for a sunny afternoon. TONIGHT: Shower chance by daybreak. Low 67.THURSDAY: Morning shower chance, then clearing. High 82.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NWS Confirms Third Tornado Touched Down in Chicago Area Saturday

The National Weather Service confirmed a third tornado struck the Chicago area Saturday when a series of storms slammed the area. A brief EF-0 tornado with estimated peak winds of 75 miles per hour touched down north of Manhattan, the NWS said Sunday. It produced sporadic tree damage and some minor structural damage.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of NW Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of northwest Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The locations included Gary, Indiana, East Chicago, Indiana and Hobart, Indiana. The warning went into effect at about 3:45 p.m. CST, and expired at 4:45 p.m. CST. FOX 32 continues to track the...
HOBART, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#The Tornado#Ef 0
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered showers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- First front is crossing our area now, bringing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to Chicago between 2:00 pm through 5:00 p.m.According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, skies become partly cloudy between two fronts. The second front crosses our Atmospheric Dispersion Index (ADI) Thursday morning, bringing daybreak showers.Once that front is through, beautiful clearing for the entire weekend.TONIGHT: Shower chance by daybreak Low 67.THURSDAY: Morning shower chance, then clearning. High 82. Less Humid.FRIDAY: Sunny. High 80.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Second tornado confirmed in Saturday mornings severe weather

Tornado occurred in Crest Hill, Joliet, National Weather Service confirms. The National Weather Service has confirmed a second tornado occurred Saturday as part of the severe weather that moved through the Chicago suburbs. The second tornado occurred in Crest Hill and was tracked into Joliet before lifting, the NWS tweeted.
CREST HILL, IL
CBS Chicago

Questions mount in Naperville after tornado warning came after touchdown, sirens didn't go off

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Concerns have been growing in Naperville after warning sirens were not activated ahead of a tornado that touched down there early Saturday morning. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek dug in Tuesday to find out to who bears responsibility and what can be learned. The two main players in this issue are the National Weather Service, which issues tornado watches and warnings, and the city of Naperville, which uses those watches and warnings to activate their air-raid siren system. One thing is clear - everyone is grateful no one was injured in this tornado. But still,...
NAPERVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Chicago

Video shows moment when tornado plowed through Naperville strip mall this past weekend

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- New surveillance video shows a tornado flinging around plywood and pieces of buildings like toys in Naperville. AS CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, many business owners at the strip mall on the northeast corner of Route 59 and 95th Street consider themselves lucky. Most were not there as the new surveillance video picked up some intense moments from the twister early Saturday morning.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Early Morning Tornado Touches Down in South Naperville

The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down at the northeast corner of Route 59 and 95th Street in Naperville early Saturday morning. The parking lot of a shopping plaza at that intersection was littered with heavy tree debris and overturned carts, with roof damage in some spots. The Chicago office of the National Weather Service said its initial storm survey as well as a tornadic debris signature on the radar at that location confirmed the presence of a tornado. They say assessment is ongoing, and will share additional details as they get them.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe storm warnings issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Storms kicked off this July 23. A severe storm, shortly after midnight brought heavy rainfall to Lake and McHenry counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Kane, Kendall, and DeKalb counties until 10 a.m. The National Weather Service confirms a tornado in south Naperville -- leaving snapped trees & minor roof damage. Additional information will be provided at a later time. Scattered storms through much of the morning with sunshine after that. More storms as we approach evening. Some of the storms this evening and tonight could be severe. See the severe risk graphic for those areas at MARGINAL, SLIGHT and ENHANCED risk levels. Heavy rain, damaging winds, hail are the threats. We can't rule out an isolated tornado.Showers and thunderstorms are likely through the morning on Sunday. Some sunshine, low 80s.We'll enjoy more comfortable temperatures through the upcoming week.StatsNormal- 85/67Friday- 90Today- 92Sunrise- 5:36amForecastToday: Scattered showers and thunderstorm this morning. Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a high of 92˚. Heat index around 100˚. Strong or severe storms are possible by evening.Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, some could be severe. Low of 74˚.Sunday: Morning showers and thunderstorms, then some sunshine. High of 89˚.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

More Lollapalooza street closures begin Wednesday through Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Lollapalooza starts on Thursday and with great music comes major road closures.The city is reminding residents, businesses and commuters you're going to need to navigate your way around blocked streets and to be patient.Preparations are underway including Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is shut down. And that's only part of it.Click here for a list of closures throughout the area.  You can always take the train or bus, but remember alcohol is not allowed on Metra during Lollapalooza.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
94K+
Followers
27K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy