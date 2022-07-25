National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in Will County Saturday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three tornadoes touched down in suburban Will County during storms early Saturday morning, the National Weather Center now confirms.

All three were EF-0 tornadoes.

The first touched down near the White Eage Golf club in southwest Naperville and tracked southeastward through Naperville. The tornado went 4.5 miles before listing, NWS said. Winds for that storm peaked at 85 mph.

A second EF-0 touched down in southern Romeoville before lifting and then touching down intermittently as it enterd Crest Hill. Estimated peak winds reached 70 mph

A third EF-0 tornado with winds reaching an estimated 75 mph touched down north of Manhattan and produced tree and minor structural damage before lifting.