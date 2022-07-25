ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland woman finishes 25-mile marathon swim down the Willamette River

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday evening, Angie Williamson finished a marathon swim on the Willamette River that was more than a year in the making. Williamson swam 25 miles in the Willamette River, an effort that took about 14 hours. She got into the water at 5:30 a.m....

