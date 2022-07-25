Portland woman finishes 25-mile marathon swim down the Willamette River

Our review of the AC Hotel Vancouver Waterfront and lounge—fabulous additions to the growing waterfront in Vancouver, Washington. The Vancouver Waterfront scene has expanded with its first hotel, the AC Hotel Vancouver Waterfront, a modern hotel by Marriott boasting a European design, spectacular river views, and 150 well-appointed guest rooms. This property, with its full-sized kitchen, affords Executive Chef Tanner Poncik-Genk the equipment to provide distinctive AC culinary offerings and allows him the freedom to create his chef-inspired, Mediterranean-flare dishes. The AC Kitchen and AC Lounge serve delicious tapas-style plates and tasty drinks. The hotel boasts 11,500 square feet of flexible meeting space for events, and guests have complimentary access to the hotel’s 1500-square-foot fitness center outfitted with an assortment of exercise equipment, including a Peloton bike.
