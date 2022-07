As demand for Chromebooks continues to grow, Google is expected to add a handy feature that allows owners to turn their Chromebook into a Wi-Fi hotspot for other devices. This feature is largely used in iPhones and Android phones, especially when you're in need of Wi-Fi on a laptop and there are no free Wi-Fi networks to connect to. A select number of Chromebooks come with 5G or LTE mobile data, allowing users to go online without a Wi-Fi connection. While this is great for traveling business users and people on the move, Google is looking to step it up a notch by allowing these Chromebooks to become a Wi-Fi hotspot host for other devices.

