Dixon named to dean's list

On the 23rd day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor came home to Baltimore County and the legendary deliciousness of Costas Inn in Dundalk. The Triantafilos family has been serving my community for over 50 years and it was my Mom’s favorite place to be on Mother’s Day for fried crab cake, cole slaw and fries. And an ice cold beer to wash it down. The east side comfort of my youth still served perfectly! And even better with a friend like Bill Yerman.

DUNDALK, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO