York, PA

Dixon named to dean's list

By Angela Price
 3 days ago

YORK, PA — Kate Dixon of Cambridge, a senior Medical Laboratory Science major was named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2021 Semester at York College of Pennsylvania.

