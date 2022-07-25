ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

5-year-old boy rescued after nearly drowning in public pool in Brooklyn

By Allie Griffin and
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8ixo_0grcWz2300
Good Samaritan Anthony Torres who rescued child from McCarren park pool. Peter Gerber

A Good Samaritan and lifeguards saved the life of a 5-year-old boy who nearly drowned in a city pool at a Brooklyn park Sunday.

A nearby swimmer saw the boy facedown in the pool at McCarren Park around 7:10 p.m. and jumped into action before the lifeguards on duty reacted, according to the quick-thinking man and a witness.

“I was swimming with my sister in the pool and I saw the little boy slumped over in the water and I yelled for someone to come over,” Anthony Torres, 36, said.

Torres, of Long Island City, said no one was making an effort to jump in after the child who “was submerged and slumped over, face down.”

Pool-goers were staring and pointing in shock as he yelled out for help and the Parks Department lifeguards weren’t acting quick enough, Torres said, so he sprang into action himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G8iEa_0grcWz2300
Though many people noticed, even pointing out the boy who was drowning, Torres was the only one who initially sprung into action to save the 5-year-old.

Torres, who was a lifeguard himself for two years, dove down and grabbed the boy.

“I had him on my forearms,” he said. “He was discharging water and vomit. I got to the edge of the [pool] deck and I put him on the deck.”

Torres said he turned the boy over so he could spit up pool water and at that point, two lifeguards came over to do CPR.

“He was breathing, his eyes were open but he was non-responsive,” he said of the scary moment. “I tried to pick his hands up but he was lifeless.”

The guards performed CPR on the child for about three minutes and were able to resuscitate him.

“They did CPR for like three minutes and he came to,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W7B83_0grcWz2300
Like many cities across America, New York is dealing with lifeguard shortages. Luckily, Anthony Torres was there to save the boy.

EMS rushed the child, who was conscious and alert, to Woodhull Hospital. He is expected to recover.

A witness also credited Torres with taking the vital first step to save the boy.

“We saw a guy carrying a kid to the side,” Dan Wiley, 59, said. “He picked him up carried him to the side and one of the lifeguards came down and did CPR immediately.”

Wiley said the lifeguards were using precious time arguing about what they should do instead of leaping into action.

“[The lifeguards] weren’t doing anything for a while,” he said. “There was arguing about what to do… and the guy that carried the kid and a lot of people were yelling about what to do.”

However, he credited the guard who successfully administered CPR.

“One lifeguard just jumped immediately and stayed doing CPR,” Wiley said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TsHiK_0grcWz2300
The boy was given CPR by a lifeguard after being handed off to by Torres.

After the near-drowning, the Parks Department and the NYPD closed down the pool — which was scheduled to remain open until 8 p.m. due to the ongoing heat wave — to investigate the incident.

Temperatures skyrocketed to 94 degrees Sunday amid an ongoing heat advisory — sending many New Yorkers to city pools and beaches to dip into the water for some relief.

The incident came as New York City — like much of the country’s coast — is dealing with a lifeguard shortage that has forced city officials to prohibit swimming in sections of beaches and cut pool programming. The city has increased the starting wages for parks department lifeguards in an effort to attract more to the job.

Torres said he never experienced such a harrowing incident as the child’s close call on Sunday.

“It [was] dramatic,” he said. “I was a lifeguard for two years and never seen anything like this.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Child, 2, found safe after disappearing in the Bronx: NYPD

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 2-year-old child has been found safe after being reported missing early Wednesday in Wakefield, authorities said. Police had been searching for the toddler since 3 a.m. after finding their mom on East 231st Street near White Plains Road, accompanied by her 1-year-old child, officials said.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police ID man found unconscious on Bronx street

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday identified an unconscious man found in the Bronx after issuing a plea for help. The man, who police have not publicly named, was found in the middle of a Bronx street on Friday. He was taken from near University and Reservoir avenues to a hospital.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Long Island City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
PIX11

Missing Bronx teen: Search for woman, 18, not seen in over a week

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help finding a Morrisania teen who has been missing for more than a week. Milagros Lucre, 18, was last seen inside her home near East 162nd Street and Melrose Avenue around 12:45 p.m. July 19, according to the NYPD. Lucre stands about 5-foot-4, […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Citi Bike rider crushed to death by tractor-trailer driver on Upper East Side

A 28-year-old woman was crushed to death by a tractor-trailer when she fell while riding her Citi Bike on the Upper East Side, police said Wednesday. Police said the driver of a Great Dane tractor-trailer was stopped at a red light on E. 85th St. at Madison Ave. at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday. When the light turned green he continued west. The Citi Bike rider, heading in the same direction, fell off ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Nypd#Swimming#Accident#Parks Department
PIX11

Man leaves body in Brooklyn driveway: NYPD

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man dumped a body in a Brooklyn driveway, police said Tuesday. The unidentified man used a hand truck to leave the body at a 72nd Street driveway, officials said. The body was found around 11:40 a.m. No obvious signs of trauma have been identified in the victim’s body, police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Suspects in Bronx shooting of girl, 12, and boy, 16, recorded

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday released surveillance images of two men wanted in a shooting near a Longwood basketball court that left a 12-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy wounded by bullets meant for somebody else. Video footage issued by the NYPD shows the suspects riding in a dark sedan before the […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NYC Family Dollar employee injured trying to stop robbery: police

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A robber slashed a Family Dollar employee in the face when the worker tried to stop him from stealing from the store in Brooklyn, police said. The robbery happened at the Family Dollar store in Cypress Hills at 3112 Fulton Street on July 22, according to the NYPD. The robber […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Straphanger confronts stranger hassling woman on Brooklyn subway train and stabs him in the neck

A straphanger confronted a stranger hassling a woman on a Brooklyn subway train — and stabbed him in the neck, police said Tuesday. The victim is expected to recover. The victim was acting up, screaming at other riders and acting aggressively on a No. 2 train rolling through Crown Heights about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, cops said. The victim then focused his attention on one woman. The would-be good ...
fox5ny.com

12-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy shot in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A 12-year-old girl was shot in the arm and a 15-year-old boy was hit in the chin in a shooting late Monday evening in the Bronx. The NYPD says it happened about 11:30 p.m. on Rev. James A. Polite Ave. in the Longwood section. The children were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Body Dumped in Brooklyn Driveway in Bizarre Mystery

Investigators are looking into an ongoing mystery in Brooklyn after police said that a man’s dead body was rolled in a hand truck and dumped in a driveway, tossed out like trash. Police said that home security cameras in the area of 72nd Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway in...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

New video released in robbery of bishop during Brooklyn church service

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are still on the hunt for the armed robbers who allegedly stole $1 million in jewelry from a bishop and his wife during a church service in Brooklyn, officials said. The NYPD on Wednesday released new video of the masked suspects — dressed head-to-toe in black — as they entered […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

23-Year-Old Shot in Broad Daylight in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for the shooting of a 23-year-old man in Midtown Manhattan’s East Side last week. The incident took place in front of 237 East 26th Street in Manhattan. The male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The suspect fled, but was captured by a nearby surveillance video.
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

Girl, 2, nearly drowns after falling into backyard pool, cops say

Family members saved a 2-year-old girl from drowning after she wandered away from a trampoline and tumbled in a backyard pool in Belleville Monday morning, officials said. The girl’s family started CPR while driving her to a local hospital after she fell into the in-ground pool at a home on Overlook Avenue around 10 a.m., Belleville police said.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy