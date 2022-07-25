ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

July Special Events: SIM Grandparents Camp - Learn to Make Chocolates

 3 days ago

Make some memories with your grandkids this summer at the...

Related
July Lunch & Learn: "Easy, Peasy Downsizing"

Learn while you lunch! Join SIM during the lunch hour for educational seminars and a free lunch. All seminars begin at noon. Must register for lunch. Presented by Lori Williams Senior Services & The Spurrier Group.
Creative Art: Learn to Draw

Learn the most important building block of all art! Join instructor Sandra Willet for this new drawing class that will meet each Thursday.
July Special Events: Game Night

Get ready for fun and games with SIM friends. Play fun, social games like Pictionary, Family Feud, Trivial Pursuit, and more. Sponsored by Cathi Coridan, Keller Williams.
Educational Class: Improv for Seniors

Improv is one of the core techniques used by actors to stretch imagination, spark spontaneity, and give unforgettable performances. SIM volunteer, Richard Sheff , will lead this class through Improv activities. No experience necessary. No memorizing lines. Please bring your sense of humor!
Chandler's Kitchen & Bar Now Open

Take a break from cooking tonight and visit Chandler’s Kitchen & Bar in Parker Square! The restaurant is now open at 890 Parker Square Rd. Their menu is packed with yummy shareables, main dishes, and desserts, including crab stuffed avocados, pork schnitzel, and bourbon pecan pie. You can learn more at www.chandlerskitchenandbar.com.
Creative Art: Art House Watercolor Workshop

Beginners and experienced painters alike will enjoy this class where students learn brushstrokes and techniques and complete their own works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
SIM Fitness: Pilates Barre

INSTRUCTOR: JODY Pilates focuses on strengthening your CORE & improving your posture. Barre work uses basic ballet moves for both arms & legs to improve muscle tone and balance. Designed for the beginner, so come join us! Chairs can be used for support.
Vote for Flower Mound's Finalists in the Best of Denton County Awards

Vote for us, Flower Mound! The Town has three finalists in the Best of Denton County Awards. Under the Community and Nonprofit category, Flower Mound is a finalist for:. Best Police Officer – Flower Mound Police Department Officer Patrick Johnson. Best Fire Station – Flower Mound Fire Department.
