Flower Mound, TX

July Special Events: ***Senior In Motion Art Show***

flower-mound.com
 3 days ago

The SIM Auxiliary has purchased an art-wall installation, which will...

www.flower-mound.com

flower-mound.com

July Special Events: Game Night

Get ready for fun and games with SIM friends. Play fun, social games like Pictionary, Family Feud, Trivial Pursuit, and more. Sponsored by Cathi Coridan, Keller Williams.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

Educational Class: Improv for Seniors

Improv is one of the core techniques used by actors to stretch imagination, spark spontaneity, and give unforgettable performances. SIM volunteer, Richard Sheff , will lead this class through Improv activities. No experience necessary. No memorizing lines. Please bring your sense of humor!
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

July Lunch & Learn: "Easy, Peasy Downsizing"

Learn while you lunch! Join SIM during the lunch hour for educational seminars and a free lunch. All seminars begin at noon. Must register for lunch. Presented by Lori Williams Senior Services & The Spurrier Group.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

Chandler's Kitchen & Bar Now Open

Take a break from cooking tonight and visit Chandler’s Kitchen & Bar in Parker Square! The restaurant is now open at 890 Parker Square Rd. Their menu is packed with yummy shareables, main dishes, and desserts, including crab stuffed avocados, pork schnitzel, and bourbon pecan pie. You can learn more at www.chandlerskitchenandbar.com.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

