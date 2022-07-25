Educational Class: Intro to Spanish

Make some memories with your grandkids this summer at the Flower Mound Senior Center! The SIM Grandparent’s Camp will feature daily activities grandparents and grandkids will enjoy. Sign up for one day or the entire week! Prices are per person. Music by Rhonda Medina.
Beginners and experienced painters alike will enjoy this class where students learn brushstrokes and techniques and complete their own works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
Learn while you lunch! Join SIM during the lunch hour for educational seminars and a free lunch. All seminars begin at noon. Must register for lunch. Presented by Lori Williams Senior Services & The Spurrier Group.
INSTRUCTOR: JODY Pilates focuses on strengthening your CORE & improving your posture. Barre work uses basic ballet moves for both arms & legs to improve muscle tone and balance. Designed for the beginner, so come join us! Chairs can be used for support.
Comments / 0