Get into the Game: Treasure Bingo

INSTRUCTOR: JODY Pilates focuses on strengthening your CORE & improving your posture. Barre work uses basic ballet moves for both arms & legs to improve muscle tone and balance. Designed for the beginner, so come join us! Chairs can be used for support.
Make some memories with your grandkids this summer at the Flower Mound Senior Center! The SIM Grandparent’s Camp will feature daily activities grandparents and grandkids will enjoy. Sign up for one day or the entire week! Prices are per person.
Learn while you lunch! Join SIM during the lunch hour for educational seminars and a free lunch. All seminars begin at noon. Must register for lunch. Presented by Lori Williams Senior Services & The Spurrier Group.
Improv is one of the core techniques used by actors to stretch imagination, spark spontaneity, and give unforgettable performances. SIM volunteer, Richard Sheff , will lead this class through Improv activities. No experience necessary. No memorizing lines. Please bring your sense of humor!
Beginners and experienced painters alike will enjoy this class where students learn brushstrokes and techniques and complete their own works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
Vote for us, Flower Mound! The Town has three finalists in the Best of Denton County Awards. Under the Community and Nonprofit category, Flower Mound is a finalist for:. Best Police Officer – Flower Mound Police Department Officer Patrick Johnson. Best Fire Station – Flower Mound Fire Department.
