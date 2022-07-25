ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sarah Schwartz – Citizen of the Day

Cover picture for the articleSarah Schwartz is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Monday, July 25, 2022. Sarah...

KLEM

Mark Gaul – Citizen of the Day

Mark Gaul is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Mark is city of Le Mars Community Economic Development Director. Mark may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

2022 Plymouth County Fair Royalty

Congratulations to this year’s fair royalty. Queen Claire Blezek, the 17-year-old daughter of Doug and Glenda Blezek of Le Mars. Claire is represeting the Grant Clever Clovers 4-H Club. King Jake Utesch is the son of Doug and Jill Utesch of Kingsley. Doug represents the Kingsley Patriots.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Discovering Hymans’ Pit by Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—Two miles south of Sioux Center sits one of Sioux County’s biggest bodies of water along Highway 75 that few may know much about. Six houses sit on the banks of Hymans’ Pit, finding the abandoned gravel mine the perfect space to call home. “We love...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KLEM

2022 Plymouth County Fair Theme: Women in Agriculture

The Round Barn at the Plymouth County Fair is the focal point of the fairs theme each year. Jordan Sitzmann is a member of the Le Mars Chamber of Commerce, whose Agriculture Committee puts on the exhibit. The displays at the Round Barn will honor several women who are agriculture...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars#Klem#Pizza Hut
kicdam.com

Spencer School Board Honors Mark Magnuson

Spencer, IA (KICD) — Activities Director Taylor Chapman opened the Spencer School board meeting Tuesday night honoring one of KICD’s own. The schoolboard wanted to recognize KICD Sports Director Mark Magnuson for all his work with the school district before he departs for a new position in Des Moines. School board Vice President Bill Zinn praised Magnuson’s professionalism.
SPENCER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Estes making it through multiple myeloma

SIOUX CENTER—With 34 years of experience as a physical education instructor, Tom Estes has always been up for a challenge. But a year ago, he came up against the biggest challenge of his life: multiple myeloma. Since then, the 70-year-old Sioux Center resident has gone through what’s been an...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Couple rebuilding after Le Mars home explosion; GoFundMe created to help after tragedy

LE MARS, Iowa — "My mom and dad were standing outside on the porch by the landlord was down in the basement when the explosion happened." It's been nearly two weeks since a Le Mars family lost everything when the home they were renting exploded, sending them to the hospital. Now, their family is helping them rebuild with some help from Siouxland.
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Ireton Clinic will expand hours after new hire

IRETON—The Ireton City Council was joined by Jason Pullman from Hawarden Regional Healthcare on Monday to discuss several items concerning the Ireton Clinic. The first thing he brought up was the impending retirement of the current clinic provider Cindi Rule. Pullman said that a new nurse practitioner Jenna Weyen has been hired and is being trained to take over as clinic provider. The clinic will provide more hours due to this new hire. Starting Aug. 1, they plan to be open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday instead of the current hours of 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
IRETON, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A couple from Indiana want to caution other possible travelers taking a bus trip after being stranded in Sioux Falls for 48 hours. Their main concerns in the ordeal are customer service and communication. Two months ago, Jonathon Gordon purchased two one-way bus tickets...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KLEM

Tuesday News, July 26

Business leaders from several communities took part in a Vision to Vitality Conference this morning in Le Mars. Wells Enterprises CEO Mike Wells said he’s learned many lessons in the past couple of years about keeping his business vibrant. Wells says workforce is the biggest issue facing his business.
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Runaway semi hits two cars in Orange City

ORANGE CITY—No one was injured, but a runaway semitractor caused more than $38,000 damage about 1:50 p.m. Friday, July 22, in Orange City. The accident stemmed from a driver who backed his semi’s trailer up to a loading dock at Diamond Vogel Inc. and then got out of the semitractor without setting the parking brake, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheriff Altena announces final day

ORANGE CITY—Sioux County sheriff Dan Altena announced Aug. 31 will be his final day as sheriff. He made the announcement during the county board of supervisors’ meeting July 12 in Orange City. Altena is retiring from law enforcement as he is seeking the position of county supervisor for...
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man jailed for OWI after call

ALTON—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 7:05 p.m. Saturday, July 23, near Alton on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Felipe Nery Lopez Martin stemmed from a report of...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Radio Iowa

Trail system seen as economic advantage for northwestern Iowa

A regional recreational trail system spanning more than 100 miles in northwestern Iowa will connect several towns, including Sergeant Bluff, Sioux City, Merrill, Hinton and Le Mars. Siouxland Chamber of Commerce president Chris McGowan says linking the communities is a strategy to overcome the area’s labor shortages. McGowan says, “To...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two hurt in crash north of Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—Two people received minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash about 4:15 p.m. Friday, July 22, at the intersection of Highway 75 and 360th Street, two miles north of Sioux Center. Twenty-three-year-old Kailee Rose Jenness of Spirit Lake was driving north on Highway 75 when her 2007 Toyota Camry...
SIOUX CENTER, IA

