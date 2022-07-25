Sarah Schwartz – Citizen of the Day

IRETON—The Ireton City Council was joined by Jason Pullman from Hawarden Regional Healthcare on Monday to discuss several items concerning the Ireton Clinic. The first thing he brought up was the impending retirement of the current clinic provider Cindi Rule. Pullman said that a new nurse practitioner Jenna Weyen has been hired and is being trained to take over as clinic provider. The clinic will provide more hours due to this new hire. Starting Aug. 1, they plan to be open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday instead of the current hours of 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

