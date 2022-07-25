Sarah Schwartz – Citizen of the Day

Mark Gaul is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Mark is city of Le Mars Community Economic Development Director. Mark may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Congratulations to this year’s fair royalty. Queen Claire Blezek, the 17-year-old daughter of Doug and Glenda Blezek of Le Mars. Claire is represeting the Grant Clever Clovers 4-H Club. King Jake Utesch is the son of Doug and Jill Utesch of Kingsley. Doug represents the Kingsley Patriots.
SIOUX CENTER—Two miles south of Sioux Center sits one of Sioux County’s biggest bodies of water along Highway 75 that few may know much about. Six houses sit on the banks of Hymans’ Pit, finding the abandoned gravel mine the perfect space to call home. “We love...
The Round Barn at the Plymouth County Fair is the focal point of the fairs theme each year. Jordan Sitzmann is a member of the Le Mars Chamber of Commerce, whose Agriculture Committee puts on the exhibit. The displays at the Round Barn will honor several women who are agriculture...
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Activities Director Taylor Chapman opened the Spencer School board meeting Tuesday night honoring one of KICD’s own. The schoolboard wanted to recognize KICD Sports Director Mark Magnuson for all his work with the school district before he departs for a new position in Des Moines. School board Vice President Bill Zinn praised Magnuson’s professionalism.
SIOUX CENTER—With 34 years of experience as a physical education instructor, Tom Estes has always been up for a challenge. But a year ago, he came up against the biggest challenge of his life: multiple myeloma. Since then, the 70-year-old Sioux Center resident has gone through what’s been an...
LE MARS, Iowa — "My mom and dad were standing outside on the porch by the landlord was down in the basement when the explosion happened." It's been nearly two weeks since a Le Mars family lost everything when the home they were renting exploded, sending them to the hospital. Now, their family is helping them rebuild with some help from Siouxland.
IRETON—The Ireton City Council was joined by Jason Pullman from Hawarden Regional Healthcare on Monday to discuss several items concerning the Ireton Clinic. The first thing he brought up was the impending retirement of the current clinic provider Cindi Rule. Pullman said that a new nurse practitioner Jenna Weyen has been hired and is being trained to take over as clinic provider. The clinic will provide more hours due to this new hire. Starting Aug. 1, they plan to be open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday instead of the current hours of 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A couple from Indiana want to caution other possible travelers taking a bus trip after being stranded in Sioux Falls for 48 hours. Their main concerns in the ordeal are customer service and communication. Two months ago, Jonathon Gordon purchased two one-way bus tickets...
Business leaders from several communities took part in a Vision to Vitality Conference this morning in Le Mars. Wells Enterprises CEO Mike Wells said he’s learned many lessons in the past couple of years about keeping his business vibrant. Wells says workforce is the biggest issue facing his business.
Day three of the RAGBRAI bike ride through Iowa took place on Tuesday. Cyclists left Pocahontas to travel more than 56 miles to Emmetsburg. In total, cyclists will cover more than 450 miles and climb almost 12,000 feet between Sergeant Bluff and Lansing over nine days. For a 77-year-old from...
ORANGE CITY—No one was injured, but a runaway semitractor caused more than $38,000 damage about 1:50 p.m. Friday, July 22, in Orange City. The accident stemmed from a driver who backed his semi’s trailer up to a loading dock at Diamond Vogel Inc. and then got out of the semitractor without setting the parking brake, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY—Sioux County sheriff Dan Altena announced Aug. 31 will be his final day as sheriff. He made the announcement during the county board of supervisors’ meeting July 12 in Orange City. Altena is retiring from law enforcement as he is seeking the position of county supervisor for...
ALTON—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 7:05 p.m. Saturday, July 23, near Alton on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Felipe Nery Lopez Martin stemmed from a report of...
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We now have more details on what caused the explosion of a Le Mars, Iowa, home earlier this month. According to investigators with Le Mars Fire Rescue, the explosion happened when the homeowner and landlord restarted the home’s water heater, while gas was building up inside.
A regional recreational trail system spanning more than 100 miles in northwestern Iowa will connect several towns, including Sergeant Bluff, Sioux City, Merrill, Hinton and Le Mars. Siouxland Chamber of Commerce president Chris McGowan says linking the communities is a strategy to overcome the area’s labor shortages. McGowan says, “To...
SIOUX CENTER—Two people received minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash about 4:15 p.m. Friday, July 22, at the intersection of Highway 75 and 360th Street, two miles north of Sioux Center. Twenty-three-year-old Kailee Rose Jenness of Spirit Lake was driving north on Highway 75 when her 2007 Toyota Camry...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman who was involved in meth distribution was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison. Abby Bringman, 34, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty February 4 in federal court in Sioux City to distribute methamphetamine. According to a release, evidence...
Comments / 0