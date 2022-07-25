ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Kuehne + Nagel's Quarterly Earnings Rise Despite Volatile Supply Chains

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Swiss logistics group Kuehne & Nagel International on Monday reported a 79% rise in its second-quarter net profit, citing growth in all business units despite volatile supply chains. Net profit in the April-June period came in at 796 million Swiss francs ($827 million), up...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

GE posts higher earnings on recovery in aviation industry

General Electric on Tuesday surprised Wall Street with higher quarterly profit and positive cash flow as recovery in the aviation industry drove up its jet engine business, sending its shares higher in premarket trade. The Boston-based industrial conglomerate reiterated that its full-year results were on track to come in at...
INCOME TAX
US News and World Report

Hilton Raises 2022 Profit Forecast on Strong Travel Demand

(Reuters) -Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc on Wednesday raised its full-year profit forecast after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit on the back of a rebound in travel demand. The hotel industry has benefited from people spending on travel as well as hotel stays, though rising interest rates and tight...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supply Chains#Quarterly Earnings#Ebit#Russian
US News and World Report

Texas Instruments Forecasts Upbeat Current-Quarter Earnings on Strong Chip Demand

(Reuters) -Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc on Tuesday forecast current-quarter revenue largely above expectations, betting on sustained demand from industrial and automotive customers and an improvement in shipments as supply-chain bottlenecks start to ease. Share of the Dallas, Texas-based company rose 4% in extended trade, with chipmakers Intel Corp and Nvidia...
DALLAS, TX
CNBC

Microsoft misses estimates but stock up 5% on rosy guidance

Microsoft's revenue and income fell short, as did the company's revenue from Azure and other cloud services. Changing exchange rates and challenges in advertising and the PC markets brought down revenue in the quarter. Microsoft shares rose 5% in extended trading on Tuesday after the software maker issued a rosy...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
The Associated Press

Asian stocks higher ahead of possible US rate hike

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mostly higher Tuesday as investors braced for another sharp interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve to cool inflation. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Tokyo edged lower. Oil rose more than $1 per barrel. Wall Street ended up 0.1% on Monday ahead of this week’s Fed meeting at which officials are expected to announce a rate hike of up to three-quarters of a percentage point, triple the usual margin. That would put the Fed’s benchmark rate in a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, the highest since 2018 before the coronavirus pandemic. Mixed market reactions suggest investor sentiments are split and optimists hope for a “Fed dial back,” said Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank in a report.
WORLD
TechCrunch

HR automation platform Omni wants to be the ‘Rippling of Southeast Asia’

The startup announced today it is coming out of stealth mode with $2.4 million in an oversubscribed pre-seed round co-led by Alpha JWC Ventures and Picus Capital, with participation from FEBE Ventures, Basis Set Ventures, Ratio Ventures and Frances Kang at Horizons Ventures. It also included investment from angel investors including former executives at U.S. HR software firms Namely and Ultimate Software.
SOFTWARE
US News and World Report

Profit-and-Loss (P&L) Statement Definition

A profit-and-loss statement, or P&L, is a summary of a company's revenues, costs and expenses over a specified period of time, typically a fiscal quarter or year. P&L statements show how much profit or loss was generated or incurred by a company. Along with balance sheets and cash flow statements,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TechCrunch

Anthemis, Airbase and Ramp will talk about balancing runway and growth in competitive sectors at Disrupt

Striking the right balance between growth and spend is crucial for startups going up against entrenched incumbents, other determined startups — or both. You can understand why we’re thrilled to announce that Ruth Foxe Blader, partner at Anthemis Group; Eric Glyman, co-founder and CEO of Ramp; and Thejo Kote, founder and CEO of Airbase will tackle this topic onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reuters

Drinkers, smokers seek respite from gloom by trading up

LONDON (Reuters) - Soaring inflation has made life harder for most of the world - but some people are still smoking expensive cigarettes and doing shots of fancy tequila. From British American Tobacco to Tanqueray gin maker Diageo, cigarette and alcohol companies cited strong demand for high-end products people can’t seem to shake when they reported results this week. Far from buying cheaper alcohol and tobacco, shoppers are instead trading up.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

FINEOS and New York Life Group Benefit Solutions Issue Digital Transformation Case Study

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- The FINEOS Corporation ( ASX:FCL ), a leading global provider of end-to-end SaaS core systems, in partnership with New York Life Group Benefit Solutions 1 (Group Benefit Solutions), today released a case study detailing how the companies merged their vision to create a modern, component-based full employee benefits core insurance system, the FINEOS AdminSuite. The case study, “New York Life Group Benefit Solutions: Core Administration System Total Digital Transformation,” tells the story of the journey that started with the selection of FINEOS to manage disability insurance claims and continues today, making Group Benefit Solutions future-ready with the first purpose-built SaaS core system for employee benefits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005165/en/ Kristina Welke, Head of Product at New York Life Group Benefit Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy