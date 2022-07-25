Philips Shares Hit 9-Year Low on Weak Quarter and Guidance Cut

money.usnews.com
US News and World Report
U.S. Stocks Slip, Crude Slides as Soft Data Feed Recession Jitters
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street ended a three-day winning streak and crude prices plunged on Monday as economic data from the U.S., Europe and China showed demand weakening under inflation pressures, while the looming possibility of recession curbed risk appetite. All three major U.S. indexes ended the choppy session...
US News and World Report
EU Securities Watchdog to Arm Itself With Crypto Data
LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union's securities watchdog has begun preparations for increased scrutiny of crypto transactions after the bloc agreed groundbreaking rules to regulate what it called a "Wild West" sector, a public tender document showed. While cryptoasset firms will be licensed by national regulators in the 27-country bloc,...
US News and World Report
America's Biggest Warehouse Is Running Out of Room. It's About to Get Worse
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (Reuters) - America's largest warehouse market is full as major U.S. retailers warn of slowing sales of the clothing, electronics, furniture and other goods that have packed the distribution centers east of Los Angeles. The merchandise keeps flooding in from across the Pacific, and for one of...
US News and World Report
Crypto Winter May Temper Fintech Earnings
(Reuters) - Wall Street has lowered earnings expectations for once high-flying fintechs Coinbase and Block, as a chill in the cryptocurrency market adds more pain to the companies already grappling with surging costs and rapidly rising rates. Crypto exchange Coinbase is expected to report an adjusted loss in the second...
US News and World Report
Analysis-As Wheat Prices Soar, the World's Consumers Vote With Their Feet
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA (Reuters) - Global wheat consumption is headed for its biggest annual decline in decades as record inflation forces consumers and companies to use less and replace the grain with cheaper alternatives, amid growing food insecurity. Consumers may face even higher wheat prices in the second half of 2022 as...
Chip makers have a message for car makers: Your turn to pay
Aug 3 (Reuters) - The shortages of computer chips that forced global automakers to scrap production plans for millions of cars over the past two years are easing - at a new and permanent cost to the car companies.
US News and World Report
Exclusive: Airbus Axes Remaining A350 Jet Deal With Qatar Airways - Sources
PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus has revoked its entire outstanding order from Qatar Airways for A350 jets, severing all new jetliner business with the Gulf carrier in a dramatic new twist to a dispute clouding World Cup preparations, two industry sources said. No comment was immediately available from Airbus or Qatar...
US News and World Report
Factbox-Economic Sanctions China Has Imposed on Taiwan Over Pelosi Visit
BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Wednesday suspended exports of natural sand to Taiwan and halted imports of fruit and fish products from the self-governed island as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in a trip condemned by Beijing. In a warning salvo ahead of Pelosi's visit, Chinese...
US News and World Report
EU Says Novavax COVID Shot Must Carry Heart Side-Effect Warning
LONDON (Reuters) -The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is recommending Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine carry a warning of the possibility of two types of heart inflammation, an added burden for a shot that has so far failed to win wide uptake. The heart conditions - myocarditis and pericarditis - should be listed...
