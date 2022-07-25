ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Weekend Recap With Chris Lopresti, State of the Mets With Sean Fennessey, and Looking Ahead to the Subway Series

By John Jastremski
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(01:35) — C-LO— Friend of the show Chris Lopresti returns to recap the Mets win over Padres, the Yankees win over the O’s,...

www.theringer.com

ClutchPoints

The 2 current favorites to land Juan Soto in blockbuster trade before deadline

Juan Soto is expected to be traded ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. There are plenty of suitors and Soto’s unwillingness to sign a long-term deal with the Washington Nationals suggests a move may be on the horizon. But which team currently leads the pack? Who are the favorites to land Juan Soto? MLB insider Jeff Passan wrote in a recent ESPN article that the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals are the current favorites.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

The six Red Sox players most likely to be traded at deadline

Is this the last week we'll see this Boston Red Sox core intact?. The Red Sox are 5-15 this month and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. They've been outscored 67-13 in that span and suddenly, after an encouraging June, look poised to sell at the trade deadline rather than load up for another postseason run.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Yankees get worrying Giancarlo Stanton injury update ahead of Subway Series vs Mets

The New York Yankees have been missing Giancarlo Stanton since the All-Star break ended. Despite the star slugger winning All-Star MVP, he has yet to feature for the Yankees since returning from the break. The Yankees were hoping to get Stanton back for Tuesday’s series opener against the New York Mets, but it seems his recovery has taken a turn in the wrong direction. The Yankees announced on Tuesday that Stanton had been placed on the 10-day IL due to left Achilles tendonitis.
FanSided

Cardinals most vital trade deadline addition won’t be Juan Soto

The St. Louis Cardinals have plenty to improve upon at the trade deadline. While Juan Soto would be a nice addition, he’s not at the top of their list. As stunning as that may be to hear for some fans, Soto doesn’t solve most of the Cardinals’ biggest problems. In fact, St. Louis most glaring need is pitching, especially with Steven Matz and Jack Flaherty out for the foreseeable future.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Trevino leads Yankees against the Mets after 4-hit performance

New York Yankees (66-31, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (59-37, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -111, Yankees -108; over/under is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jacob Degrom
FanNation Fastball

TRADE: Boston Red Sox And Milwaukee Brewers Make A Deal

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers made a trade. Brewers Player Development: "Minor league roster moves: OF Jackson Chourio Wisconsin (A+), will be active tomorrow (6/26) OF Abraham Almonte traded to Boston for cash considerations RHP Luis Contreras Biloxi (AA) RHP JT Hintzen has been released INF Jean Carmona has been released"
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Rangers sign former Cy Young Award winner before MLB trade deadline

The Texas Rangers added depth and experience to their pitching core on Monday. And they’re hoping to catch lightning in a bottle, so to speak. The Rangers announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal. Texas is the third team to give the southpaw a shot. The 34-year-old spent time with the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks this season.
Golf Digest

This Yankees dad losing his mind at Joey Gallo pinch hitting against Edwin Diaz might be the most Yankees moment ever

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets drew first blood in the much-anticipated 2022 edition of the Subway Series. It was the first time since interleague play began in 1997 that both teams came into the showdown leading their respective divisions, and the vibes at a sold-out Citi Field were decidedly lit as the Yankees jumped all over Taijuan Walker in the top of the first thanks to back-to-back home runs from Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo.
FanNation Fastball

Major Injury News For St. Louis Cardinals

On Sunday, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they have placed Steven Matz on the 15-day IL. Cardinals: "We have placed LHP Steven Matz (left knee sprain) on the 15-day IL. We have recalled RHP James Naile from Memphis (AAA)." Matz is in his first season with the Cardinals after...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joey Lancellotti signs with New York Mets

Another Diamond Heel has found a spot in Major League Baseball, with the New York Mets signing right-handed pitcher Joey Lancellotti. The 24-year-old played four seasons with the UNC baseball program, shifting gears to the independent market this past year as a member of the Missoula PaddleHeads. During his UNC tenure, Lancellotti appeared in 63 games in Carolina blue, including a shortened 2021 season after sustaining an injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery. In those 63 games for the Heels, Lancellotti pitched in 126 innings for an ERA of 3.14, five saves, and a 12-10 win/loss record. After Tommy John surgery, the right-handed pitcher made a return to the mound with the PaddleHeads in the Pioneer league. In his short stint he appeared in just two games, tossing three strikeouts with zero hits in two innings. Lancellotti’s story is another great comeback story of Tar Heels finding themselves in professional sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
CHAPEL HILL, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Nick Cortés Jr. Is Engaged! Meet Alondra Esteras Russy, the MLB All-Star’s Fiancée

Nestor Cortés Jr. is enjoying his breakout MLB season with the New York Yankees and made his All-Star debut this month. But nothing could top the professional achievements better than a special occasion on the personal front. Alondra Esteras Russy, better known as Nestor Cortés Jr.’s girlfriend, is now his fiancée! They announced their engagement during All-Star week, and fans are ecstatic. Newer fans want to know more about who the Yankees WAG is and her background. So we reveal details about Nestor Cortés Jr’s wife-to-be in this Alondra Esteras Russy wiki.
MLB Trade Rumors

Ryan Weber elects free agency

Right-hander Ryan Weber has once again rejected an outright assignment in favor of free agency after clearing waivers, the Yankees announced Tuesday. New York designated Weber for assignment for the third time this season back on July 21. Weber has gone unclaimed on waivers, rejected a minor league assignment and...
