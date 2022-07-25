ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Facing headwinds and history, Marcos to make policy speech

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mJOVa_0grcQPfH00

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will deliver his first State of the Nation address Monday with momentum from his landslide election victory, but he's hamstrung by history as an ousted dictator’s son and daunting economic headwinds.

More than 20,000 policemen, anti-riot contingents and troops were deployed in Metropolitan Manila, where a gun ban has been imposed, to secure the late-afternoon ceremony before a joint session of Congress at the House of Representatives.

About 5,000 flag-waving protesters were allowed to march until noon along a key road away from Congress. They issued a range of demands, from government aid and fuel subsidy amid soaring cost of living to justice for human rights victims under Marcos Jr.’s father, a late dictator who was ousted in a 1986 pro-democracy “People Power” uprising.

They asked Marcos Jr. to outline a clear roadmap out of the economic hardships wrought by two years of coronavirus pandemic lockdowns and the global fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Marcos Jr. must realize that he is not in the middle of an electoral campaign anymore, where he could get away with refusing to attend debates and lean on empty soundbites and shallow slogans,” the left-wing Akbayan group said. “The people demand clarity of vision and purposiveness of action.”

Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez said last week that Marcos Jr. would unveil his strategy for economic recovery amid continuing coronavirus threats and dealing with rising inflation.

The president would lay down plans to brace the country for a looming food crisis — which prompted him to decide to temporarily serve as agriculture secretary — and the safe resumption of in-person school classes starting next month, Rodriguez said.

Marcos Jr. received more than 31 million votes of the more than 55 million votes cast in the May 9 election — a stunning political comeback and a massive victory that will provide him political capital as he faces tremendous challenges as well as doubts arising from his father’s reputation. It was the first majority presidential victory in the Philippines in decades.

His allies also strongly dominated both chambers of Congress in the elections, with his cousin, Rep. Martin Romualdez, being elected House speaker and another close ally, Juan Miguel Zubiri, as Senate president on Monday.

With the tremendous domestic issues that he faces coupled with the historical baggage that is hounding him, Marcos Jr. is one of the most challenged leaders in the country's recent history. His huge electoral mandate could be eroded if people don't feel any significant relief from their hardships under his rule, University of the Philippines professor Jean Franco said.

“I'm not so sure how long the rest of the 31 million will latch on to Marcos Jr., especially if the economic crisis continues,” Franco said, adding the new president did not have the tough and populist image that kept the ratings of his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, high.

Marcos Jr.’s father was toppled by a largely peaceful “People Power” revolt in 1986 and died in 1989 while in exile in Hawaii without admitting any wrongdoing, including accusations that he, his family and associates amassed an estimated $5 billion to $10 billion while in office.

A Hawaii court later found the elder Marcos liable for human rights violations and awarded $2 billion to more than 9,000 Filipinos who filed a lawsuit against him for torture, incarceration, extrajudicial killings and disappearances.

But Marcos Jr., a former governor, congressman and senator, has refused to acknowledge the massive human rights abuses and corruption that marked his father’s strongman rule.

The Philippines has been among the countries worst-hit in Asia by the two-year pandemic after more than 60,000 deaths and extended lockdowns sent the economy to its worst recession in 2020 since World War II and worsened poverty, unemployment, hunger and the country's indebtedness.

As the pandemic was easing early this year, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent global inflation soaring and sparked fears of food and oil shortages.

___

Associated Press journalists Joeal Calupitan and Aaron Favila contributed to this report.

Follow AP's Asia coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Imelda Marcos, 92, watches her son BongBong being sworn in as Philippines president as he praises late dictator father's regime for 'getting it done'

Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Thursday praised his dictator father's rule after being sworn in as the country's new leader, completing a decades-long effort to restore the clan to the country's highest office. 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr, 64, won last month's elections by a landslide, securing the biggest victory since his father...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China's chilling warning to Nancy: Beijing says it is 'seriously prepared' if Pelosi dares to make Taiwan trip and promises 'serious consequences' - as Taipei holds INVASION drills for residents

China warned Monday it was getting 'seriously prepared' for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reportedly visit to the island of Taiwan, a trip that Beijing has made clear it opposes. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian's public comments come after the Financial Times reported that Chinese officials privately issued some...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Vic Rodriguez
Person
Ferdinand Marcos
americanmilitarynews.com

Israeli PM warns Biden to prepare to use military against nuclear Iran

In a joint press conference with President Joe Biden on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned that words alone would not stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and that the U.S. and other members of the “free world” must be willing to use military force to stop Iran.
WORLD
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Akbayan
Newsweek

Russian Troops Deserting Posts As Kyiv Makes Use of U.S. Weapons: Pentagon

The Pentagon has said in a statement that Russian morale seems to be running low in the ongoing Ukraine war, amid reports of soldiers at all levels deserting their posts or refusing to fight. It also said Kyiv is making "excellent use" of American-built Phoenix Ghost unmanned aerial systems, as well as other weapons it has sent to the besieged country.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Myanmar junta hangs four political activists

The military junta ruling Myanmar announced the hangings of four political opponents on Sunday, marking the first executions in the country in nearly 50 years. The four men executed had been convicted by the military-run government of directing and organizing “violent and inhuman accomplice acts of terrorist killings,” during the military's takeover of the country, according to state-run media. Myanmar's military seized power in February 2021 after ousting and arresting former leader Aung San Suu Kyi and cracking down on political opposition.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
Country
Philippines
nationalinterest.org

China’s Worst Nightmare: Why More Nuclear Proliferation Is Coming to Asia

If the growing nuclear threats in Asia are not curtailed, U.S. allies, most notably Japan and the Republic of Korea, may have to go nuclear to defend themselves. Arms control has been a feature of the U.S.-Russia nuclear balance now for the past half century, starting with the SALT agreements in 1972 and then the START agreements in 1991. For the United States, it has undertaken two cycles of nuclear modernization and is now on the third. The Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson administrations built the first triad of Minuteman missiles, B-52 bombers, and Polaris submarines, a force that President John F. Kennedy twice cited as the key reason the United States beat back deadly serious nuclear threats over Berlin in 1961 and Cuba in 1962.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions

The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Beast

Disgraced President Flees to Maldives and Gets Worst Welcome Ever

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa pledged to resign on Wednesday after massive nationwide protests over the rampant political corruption and the dismal economic crisis that have plagued the country in recent months. Rajapaksa’s resignation would be the culmination of a week of chaos in the Sri Lankan city of Colombo....
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy