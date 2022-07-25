ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 1.79 billion, AbbVie Inc. and Bayer AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

By TechNavio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DLBCL is a cancer of B-lymphocytes and is the most common type of Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma (NHL) among adults. It is a fast-growing and complex form of NHL and is difficult to treat. NHL refers to a group of cancers of the lymphatic system that...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Cultural Tourism Market Size to Grow by USD 3.76 Bn, ACE Cultural Tours and Classic Journeys Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cultural Tourism Market by Type (Domestic cultural tourism and International cultural tourism), End-user (Cultural eco-tourism, Indigenous cultural tourism, and Socio-cultural tourism), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, South America, Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the cultural tourism market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 3.76 bn. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.41% during the forecast period.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

4.82% Y-O-Y Growth Rate of 2022 is Estimated for Automotive Camera Market in China, Driven by Priority of Automotive Safety Among Customers, Deep Dive Analysis of Key Regions and Companies

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Camera Market in China is segmented by Vehicle Type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and Application (viewing and sensing and viewing only). The market share growth in the passenger vehicles segment will be significant during the forecast period. Luxury automakers are focusing on increasing the safety level of passenger cars and are adopting advanced safety functions, such as camera-based side mirrors, which is expected to drive the growth of the segment in focus during the coming years. Moreover, the automotive camera market value in China is set to grow by 2567.82 thousand units, progressing at a CAGR of 5.02% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Soligenix Announces Strategic Partnership with SERB Pharmaceuticals to Supply its Novel Ricin Antigen

SERB Pharmaceuticals pursuing therapeutic treatment against ricin poisoning using Soligenix ricin antigen. PRINCETON, N.J., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNGX) (Soligenix or the Company), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need, announced today that it has signed a worldwide exclusive license to supply its ricin antigen to SERB Pharmaceuticals (SERB), for development of a novel therapeutic treatment against ricin toxin poisoning. There is an unmet need for protection against this highly potent toxin for which there is no vaccine or therapeutic intervention available.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

E-cigarette Market in the UK Recorded 12.20% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Increasing Number of People trying to Quit Smoking is a Major Trend Fueling the Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-cigarette market size in the UK is expected to grow by USD 1.20 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 13% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The increasing number of people trying to quit smoking is a major e-cigarette market trend in the UK that is expected to have a positive impact during the coming years. Consumers trying to quit smoking prefer e-cigarettes over normal cigarettes, which is the major factor driving the market. Most consumers opt for e-cigarettes to quit smoking. The number of adults smoking in the UK decreased over the last five years and is expected to drop further during the forecast period. On the other hand, the number of consumers using e-cigarettes is increasing in the UK. In December 2017, an agency called Public Health England launched a smoking cessation campaign, which included face-to-face help, stop smoking aids, an app, social media, and SMS support. The campaign also featured a website that highlighted e-cigarettes as a possible option to help people quit smoking.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 20.48 billion Potential Variation in Building Automation Software Market - Growing Need For Building Automation To Enhance Business Outcomes to Boost Market Growth - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Automation Software Market by Product, End User, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The...
MARKETS
healio.com

Psilocybin for MDD clinical trial begins enrollment

Clinilabs Drug Development Corp. announced enrollment has begun in a phase 1/2a clinical trial for the use of CYB003, a novel psilocybin analog that will be evaluated for the treatment of major depressive disorder. CYB003 is being developed by Cybin Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, which announced it received investigational new...
HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. FDA accepts Biogen's ALS therapy for review

July 26 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc's (BIIB.O) treatment for a rare type of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) was accepted for review by the U.S. health regulator, weeks after follow-up analyses of data from a failed late-stage study suggested the drug was likely to work.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 16,000+ Food Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the food manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 16,000 food manufacturing companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized food manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Genome-wide association study in individuals of European and African ancestry and multi-trait analysis of opioid use disorder identifies 19 independent genome-wide significant risk loci

Despite the large toll of opioid use disorder (OUD), genome-wide association studies (GWAS) of OUD to date have yielded few susceptibility loci. We performed a large-scale GWAS of OUD in individuals of European (EUR) and African (AFR) ancestry, optimizing genetic informativeness by performing MTAG (Multi-trait analysis of GWAS) with genetically correlated substance use disorders (SUDs). Meta-analysis included seven cohorts: the Million Veteran Program, Psychiatric Genomics Consortium, iPSYCH, FinnGen, Partners Biobank, BioVU, and Yale-Penn 3, resulting in a total N"‰="‰639,063 (Ncases"‰="‰20,686;Neffective"‰="‰77,026) across ancestries. OUD cases were defined as having aÂ lifetime OUD diagnosis, and controls as anyone not known to meet OUD criteria. We estimated SNP-heritability (h2SNP) and genetic correlations (rg). Based on genetic correlation, we performed MTAG on OUD, alcohol use disorder (AUD), and cannabis use disorder (CanUD). A leave-one-out polygenic risk score (PRS) analysis was performed to compare OUD and OUD-MTAG PRS as predictors of OUD case status in Yale-Penn 3. The EUR meta-analysis identified three genome-wide significant (GWS; p"‰â‰¤"‰5"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’8) lead SNPs-one at FURIN (rs11372849; p"‰="‰9.54"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’10) and two OPRM1 variants (rs1799971, p"‰="‰4.92"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’09; rs79704991, p"‰="‰1.11"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’08; r2"‰="‰0.02). Rs1799971 (p"‰="‰4.91"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’08) and another OPRM1 variant (rs9478500; p"‰="‰1.95"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’08; r2"‰="‰0.03) were identified in the cross-ancestry meta-analysis. Estimated h2SNP was 12.75%, with strong rg with CanUD (rg"‰="‰0.82; p"‰="‰1.14"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’47) and AUD (rg"‰="‰0.77; p"‰="‰6.36"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’78). The OUD-MTAG resulted in a GWAS Nequivalent"‰="‰128,748 and 18 independent GWS loci, some mapping to genes or gene regions that have previously been associated with psychiatric or addiction phenotypes. The OUD-MTAG PRS accounted for 3.81% of OUD variance (beta"‰="‰0.61;s.e."‰="‰0.066; p"‰="‰2.00"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’16) compared to 2.41% (beta"‰="‰0.45; s.e."‰="‰0.058; p"‰="‰2.90"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’13) explained by the OUD PRS. The current study identified OUD variant associations at OPRM1, single variant associations with FURIN, and 18 GWS associations in the OUD-MTAG. The genetic architecture of OUD is likely influenced by both OUD-specific loci and loci shared across SUDs.
SCIENCE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

7039.25 thousand units Deviation in Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market Growth due to Increasing Demand For HEVs And EVs - Exclusive Technavio Report

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the automotive inductive wireless charging systems market between 2021 and 2025 is 7,039.25 thousand units, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global automotive inductive wireless charging systems market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period with the US emerging as the key revenue-generating economy in the region. The on-road dynamic wireless charging systems will fuel the automotive inductive wireless charging systems market growth in North America over the forecast period. The residential charging systems segment dominated the global automotive inductive wireless charging systems market.
MARKETS
Kiplinger

Don’t Panic About Interest Rate Increases: Look to Profit Instead

After an extended period of historically low interest rates, the Fed has reversed course and cranked up interest rates to combat rising inflation, which hit a record high of 9.1% in June. At its most recent meeting on July 27, the Fed turned up the heat with another three-quarters of a percentage point boost, matching its largest increase since 1994. That followed an identical 0.75% increase in June, a 0.5% increase in May and a modest 0.25% increase in its key rate during its March meeting.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CSafe Global Continues Investment in Cell and Gene Therapy Solutions with Addition of New Portfolio President

Amy DuRoss joins CSafe Global as President, Cell & Gene Therapy to drive innovation and solution development. MONROE, Ohio, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CSafe Global, the innovation leader in temperature-controlled shipping solutions for the transport of life-enhancing pharmaceuticals, announced today that Amy DuRoss has joined the company as President, Cell and Gene Therapies (CGT).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
24/7 Wall St.

Health Conditions With Soaring Medical Costs in America

The United States spends more on healthcare than any other developed country – sometimes more than $400,000 per person over a lifetime for the average American. Of course, certain medical conditions can be much more expensive to treat than others, and the costs of treatment for some common ailments are rising. (Here are the most […]
HEALTH SERVICES
Benzinga

Cidara Pursues FDA Approval For Bloodstream Infections Candidate

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. CDTX has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its lead asset Rrezafungin for the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis. The regulatory submission for rezafungin was based on positive results from its global ReSTORE Phase 3 and STRIVE...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Green Scientific Labs Launches New, Proprietary Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) that Better Manages Cannabis and Hemp Testing Process

DAVIE, Fla., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Scientific Labs Holdings Inc. ("Green Scientific Labs" or the "Company"), leading multi-state provider of innovative cannabis and hemp testing technologies and methods, has launched its new laboratory information management system (LIMS) for immediate use across all its laboratory operations. The company's proprietary...
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

QYOU USA Launches QYOU Studios To Support Rapid Growth Trajectory

Lexi St. John Named VP and General Manager QYOU Studios. Ms. St. John Recently Recognized by Cynopsis Media Awards As One of the Top Women In Media in 2022. LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that QYOU USA, its award winning and rapidly expanding Social Media and Influencer Marketing business unit, is officially launching QYOU Studios, a creative production enterprise designed to offer brands and marketing partners more robust and complete production capabilities to promote their products on TikTok, Instagram and other major social media platforms. QYOU USA has been delivering an increasing level of creative development and customized production capabilities for its clients as these leading social video platforms grow their importance as mainstream advertising and transactional outlets for major brands. The official launch of QYOU Studios initiates a more formalized in-house unit to accelerate this growth and expand the depth of brand offerings.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Integrated genomic sequencing in myeloid blast crisis chronic myeloid leukemia (MBC-CML), identified potentially important findings in the context of leukemogenesis model

Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) is a model of leukemogenesis in which the exact molecular mechanisms underlying blast crisis still remained unexplored. The current study identified multiple common and rare important findings in myeloid blast crisis CML (MBC-CML) using integrated genomic sequencing, covering all classes of genes implicated in the leukemogenesis model. Integrated genomic sequencing via Whole Exome Sequencing (WES), Chromosome-seq and RNA-sequencing were conducted on the peripheral blood samples of three CML patients in the myeloid blast crisis. An in-house filtering pipeline was applied to assess important variants in cancer-related genes. Standard variant interpretation guidelines were used for the interpretation of potentially important findings (PIFs) and potentially actionable findings (PAFs). Single nucleotide variation (SNV) and small InDel analysis by WES detected sixteen PIFs affecting all five known classes of leukemogenic genes in myeloid malignancies including signaling pathway components (ABL1, PIK3CB, PTPN11), transcription factors (GATA2, PHF6, IKZF1, WT1), epigenetic regulators (ASXL1), tumor suppressor and DNA repair genes (BRCA2, ATM, CHEK2) and components of spliceosome (PRPF8). These variants affect genes involved in leukemia stem cell proliferation, self-renewal, and differentiation. Both patients No.1 and No.2 had actionable known missense variants on ABL1 (p.Y272H, p.F359V) and frameshift variants on ASXL1 (p.A627Gfs*8, p.G646Wfs*12). The GATA2-L359S in patient No.1, PTPN11-G503V and IKZF1-R208Q variants in the patient No.3 were also PAFs. RNA-sequencing was used to confirm all of the identified variants. In the patient No. 3, chromosome sequencing revealed multiple pathogenic deletions in the short and long arms of chromosome 7, affecting at least three critical leukemogenic genes (IKZF1, EZH2, and CUX1). The large deletion discovered on the short arm of chromosome 17 in patient No. 2 resulted in the deletion of TP53 gene as well. Integrated genomic sequencing combined with RNA-sequencing can successfully discover and confirm a wide range of variants, from SNVs to CNVs. This strategy may be an effective method for identifying actionable findings and understanding the pathophysiological mechanisms underlying MBC-CML, as well as providing further insights into the genetic basis of MBC-CML and its management in the future.
CANCER
