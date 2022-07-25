ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Ozonetel Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its Highly Differentiated Cloud-based Contact Center Solutions with Trendsetting, Cost-effective Features

By Frost, Sullivan
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOzonetel provides a fully integrated platform that allows companies to communicate effectively with a large number of customers. SAN ANTONIO, July 25, 2022 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the speech analytics for the customer experience market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Ozonetel with the 2022 India New Product Innovation...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Green Scientific Labs Launches New, Proprietary Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) that Better Manages Cannabis and Hemp Testing Process

DAVIE, Fla., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Scientific Labs Holdings Inc. ("Green Scientific Labs" or the "Company"), leading multi-state provider of innovative cannabis and hemp testing technologies and methods, has launched its new laboratory information management system (LIMS) for immediate use across all its laboratory operations. The company's proprietary...
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

NHC Adds Wireless Service to Its Portfolio of POTS Solutions

Nationwide Communications Leader NHC Partners With Ooma, Inc to Enhance Its POTS Portfolio With a Powerful Wireless Option. CONCORD, Mass., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Horizon Communications (NHC), THE Communications STACK Provider™ offering communications solutions from SMB to enterprise businesses in North America, expands its mix of POTS solutions to include wireless POTS.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

PubWise Is Granted First Of Several Patents For Its Smart Path Optimization Technology® Suite

Automated approach to programmatic optimization reduces waste and environmental impact, ushering in a new era of advertising logistics for the digital advertising supply chain. ATLANTA, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PubWise, The Advertising Logistics Company, today announced it has been issued a patent for its "Digital Advertising Platform With Demand...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Soligenix Announces Strategic Partnership with SERB Pharmaceuticals to Supply its Novel Ricin Antigen

SERB Pharmaceuticals pursuing therapeutic treatment against ricin poisoning using Soligenix ricin antigen. PRINCETON, N.J., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNGX) (Soligenix or the Company), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need, announced today that it has signed a worldwide exclusive license to supply its ricin antigen to SERB Pharmaceuticals (SERB), for development of a novel therapeutic treatment against ricin toxin poisoning. There is an unmet need for protection against this highly potent toxin for which there is no vaccine or therapeutic intervention available.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Loyalty#Customer Engagement#Cloud Software#Customer Success#Frost Sullivan#Contact Center Solutions#Features#Cnw
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SMArtX Advisory Solutions Nominated for Six Industry Awards

SMArtX has been named finalists in four categories for the 2022 Wealth Management "Wealthies" Industry Awards and two categories for ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Awards. WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), has been named a finalist for four categories in 2022 Wealth Management "Wealthies" Industry Awards and two categories in ThinkAdvisor's LUMINARIES Awards. This is the highest number of SMArtX Advisory Solutions' nominations in a single year.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Thentia Cloud launches on Google Cloud Marketplace as a Google Cloud public sector ISV partner

Thentia's service gives customers the ability for regulatory bodies to achieve digital transformation on Google Cloud. OKLAHOMA, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thentia, a venture capital-backed and global industry-leading government software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, announced today it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program. Thentia Cloud can be procured directly through Google Cloud's Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Marketplace.
SOFTWARE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 20.48 billion Potential Variation in Building Automation Software Market - Growing Need For Building Automation To Enhance Business Outcomes to Boost Market Growth - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Automation Software Market by Product, End User, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The...
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CSafe Global Continues Investment in Cell and Gene Therapy Solutions with Addition of New Portfolio President

Amy DuRoss joins CSafe Global as President, Cell & Gene Therapy to drive innovation and solution development. MONROE, Ohio, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CSafe Global, the innovation leader in temperature-controlled shipping solutions for the transport of life-enhancing pharmaceuticals, announced today that Amy DuRoss has joined the company as President, Cell and Gene Therapies (CGT).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Customer Service
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

New models of primary care will capture 30% of the US market by 2030 as retailers, payer-owned providers and advanced primary care disruptors gain traction

Bain & Company's new study shows how innovative primary care models from nontraditional players will deliver more efficient care, improve patient outcomes and lower costs. BOSTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company's study, Primary Care 2030: Innovative Models Transform the Landscape, shows that new primary care models from nontraditional players—such as retailers, payer-owned providers, advanced primary care disrupters and concierge providers —could capture as much as a third of the US primary care market by 2030. This would be a far cry from today's market, which remains dominated by traditional providers in fee-for-service arrangements.
RETAIL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Mechatron Solar Completes B&V Bankability Report

A new Black & Veatch Bankability Report enhances the competitiveness of the patented Mechatron Solar M18KD dual-axis tracker for commercial and utility-scale projects. This report follows Mechatron's June certification to the UL 3703 Tracker standard. STOCKTON, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechatron Solar has just completed a Bankability Report...
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

QYOU USA Launches QYOU Studios To Support Rapid Growth Trajectory

Lexi St. John Named VP and General Manager QYOU Studios. Ms. St. John Recently Recognized by Cynopsis Media Awards As One of the Top Women In Media in 2022. LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that QYOU USA, its award winning and rapidly expanding Social Media and Influencer Marketing business unit, is officially launching QYOU Studios, a creative production enterprise designed to offer brands and marketing partners more robust and complete production capabilities to promote their products on TikTok, Instagram and other major social media platforms. QYOU USA has been delivering an increasing level of creative development and customized production capabilities for its clients as these leading social video platforms grow their importance as mainstream advertising and transactional outlets for major brands. The official launch of QYOU Studios initiates a more formalized in-house unit to accelerate this growth and expand the depth of brand offerings.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Mesmerize Expands Reach in Retail Locations with Pursuant Health Partnership

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesmerize (www.mesmerize.com), a prominent media company specializing in patient education at the point of care, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Pursuant Health. The Pursuant Health kiosk is a free health resource that provides biometric screenings (weight, Body Mass Index (BMI), blood pressure, and heart rate) and clinically-valid, user-friendly health assessments to over 1.6 million users every month in major retail locations nationwide.
RETAIL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 376.45 billion Worth E-commerce Payment Market Potential Growth Deviation at 26.41% CAGR - Exclusive Technavio Report

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-commerce Payment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the e-commerce payment market between 2020 and 2025 is $ 376.45 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The rising number of online transactions is notably driving the e-commerce payment market growth. In addition, the rise in the use of wireless networks is the key market trend driving the e-commerce payment market growth. However, the major challenge impeding the e-commerce payment market growth is the concerns related to privacy and security.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

FOUR MAJOR STAFFING GROUPS CONSOLIDATE TO BECOME SOUTH FLORIDA'S LARGEST STAFFING ORGANIZATION UNDER THE NEW NAME JOBSQUAD STAFFING SOLUTIONS

Equity Group Hoosier Investments Adds to Nationwide Staffing Portfolio to Meet Florida Business Needs. MIAMI, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoosier Investment LLC, an Indiana private equity firm specializing in staffing group Acquisition and growth, dba the national brand, JobSquad Staffing Solutions, has acquired Affinity Resources and Albion Staffing Solutions that now join formerly acquired Creative Staffing and Best Candidates. Together, these four entities will consolidate and become JobSquad Staffing Solutions. This consolidation creates the largest staffing firm in South Florida; as well as expands the JobSquad Staffing Solutions brand nationally – making it one of the fastest growing staffing groups and candidate networks in the United States. *
FLORIDA STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

E-cigarette Market in the UK Recorded 12.20% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Increasing Number of People trying to Quit Smoking is a Major Trend Fueling the Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-cigarette market size in the UK is expected to grow by USD 1.20 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 13% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The increasing number of people trying to quit smoking is a major e-cigarette market trend in the UK that is expected to have a positive impact during the coming years. Consumers trying to quit smoking prefer e-cigarettes over normal cigarettes, which is the major factor driving the market. Most consumers opt for e-cigarettes to quit smoking. The number of adults smoking in the UK decreased over the last five years and is expected to drop further during the forecast period. On the other hand, the number of consumers using e-cigarettes is increasing in the UK. In December 2017, an agency called Public Health England launched a smoking cessation campaign, which included face-to-face help, stop smoking aids, an app, social media, and SMS support. The campaign also featured a website that highlighted e-cigarettes as a possible option to help people quit smoking.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

YQ LOSS ALERT: ROSEN, THE FIRST FILING FIRM, Encourages 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - YQ

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with 17EdTech's December 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"), of the important September 19, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline, in the securities class action commenced by the Firm.
EDUCATION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CropX Technologies helps farmers understand pending nitrogen regulations

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CropX Technologies, a global leader in digital agronomic solutions for farming operations, recently offered farmers in the Netherlands greater insight into how the government's new proposed nitrogen emission reductions will affect their farms. This helps farmers understand and prepare for the impact it will have on their operations and gives members of the general public and policymakers an easier way to understand the proposed nitrogen targets.
AGRICULTURE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy