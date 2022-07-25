Fact check: Bill Walker attacks Dunleavy for supposed ‘loyalty pledge,’ but his letter was nearly identical in 2014

Attack ads by the Bill Walker for Governor campaign are dredging up his supporters’ old complaint that Gov. Mike Dunleavy asked for a loyalty pledge from employees who wished to remain working for the Dunleavy Administration upon the departure of Walker, who was unceremoniously dethroned in 2018 by Alaska voters.

The letter sent by former Gov. Bill Walker to employees of Gov. Sean Parnell when Walker took over in 2014 told them to submit their letters of resignation.

The letter sent by the incoming-Walker Administration to Parnell employees is nearly identical to the one sent by the incoming-Dunleavy Administration to those who had been hired under the Walker regime, and we have acquired copies of both letters so the public can make their own judgment about the so-called “loyalty pledge” that Walker says Dunleavy demanded of state workers.

The Walker letter from 2014:

Message from Bruce Botelho, Walker-Mallott Transition Coordinator:

On December 1, 2014, Governor-elect Bill Walker and Lieutenant Governor-elect Byron Mallott will be sworn into office. Prior to and immediately after this date, they will be making personnel decisions concerning the staffing of Executive and Lieutenant Governor’s Offices.

A preliminary and customary step in the transition between administrations is the request for resignation letters. In keeping with that custom, I ask that you submit your resignation from state employment in writing to the address noted below by November 28, 2014. Please make your resignation effective upon acceptance by the Walker-Mallott administration. Of course, no action on your letter will be taken before the transition.

Acceptance of your resignation will not be automatic and consideration will be given to your statement of interest (if any) in continuing in your current or another state position. Please also include your e-mail and phone contact so that you can be reached to discuss your status directly.

We understand that transitions are a time of uncertainty and great personal stress. We will endeavor to reach individual determinations on an expedited basis. Finally, we wish to express our appreciation for your service to the people of Alaska. We trust that you found it rewarding and that it will prove to be a solid foundation for your future endeavors.

Please submit your letter electronically to: [email protected]

Note: If you believe you have received this message in error please so indicate in a reply to the above electronic mail address.

The Dunleavy letter to employees was almost identical, although was a bit more inviting in the way it asked people to apply for positions in the Dunleavy Administration. The letter was sent from Transition Chair Tuckerman Babcock:

Over the next several weeks, the outgoing and incoming administration are working together to make the transition from Governor Walker to Governor-Elect Dunleavy as seamless as possible. Both administrations greatly appreciate the dedication and service of all employees who serve the State of Alaska. We understand that transitions can be difficult both personally and professionally. Therefore, we are working to provide you with information to make the transition process as smooth as possible.

As you aware, Governor-Elect Dunleavy will be sworn into office on Monday, December 3, 2018. In the coming weeks, the incoming administration will be making numerous personnel decisions. Governor-Elect Dunleavy is committed to bringing his own brand of energy and direction to state government. It is not Governor-Elect Dunleavy’s intent to minimize the hard work and effort put forth by current employees, but rather to ensure that any Alaskan who wishes to serve is given proper and fair consideration.

As is customary during the transition from one administration to the next, we hereby request that you submit your resignation in writing on or before November 30, 2018 to [email protected] If you wish to remain in your current position, please make your resignation effective upon acceptance by the Dunleavey administration.

Acceptance of your resignation will not be automatic, and consideration will be given to your statement of interest in continuing in your current or another appointment-based state position. Please also include your e- mail address and phone contact so that you can be reached to discuss your status directly.

Governor-Elect Dunleavy is encouraging you and all Alaskans to submit their names for consideration for service to our great state. Should you desire to continue your service to the State of Alaska in another appointment-based position, you are invited to submit your information and the position(s) you desire for consideration before December 3, 2018. Please submit your application through the portal located at GOVERNORMIKEDUNLEAVY .COM.

We appreciate your assistance and cooperation during this period of transition. Again, we wish to express our sincere gratitude for your dedication and service to the State of Alaska and wish you the best in your future endeavors.

Note: If you believe you have received this message in error please so indicate in a reply to the above electronic mail address.

Walker is running for governor again, on a ticket that is no longer endorsed by the Alaska Democratic Party, which has decided to back Les Gara for governor. Walker left the Republican Party in 2014 and ran with the support of the Alaska Democratic Party that year with Democrat Byron Mallott as his running mate. This year his running mate is labor attorney Heidi Drygas, who was his commissioner of Labor during his four turbulent years in office.

The two copies of the letters are included below: