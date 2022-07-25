ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle answer #401: Monday, July 25

By Kerry Brunskill
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ctbeM_0grcMgIE00
(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

I'm here with your daily dose of hints, tips, and tricks for Wordle today, and if you simply want to read the answer to the July 25 (401) puzzle then the solution's just a short scroll away.

I went down a whole rabbit hole of wrong today. With the yellows I'd got I was so sure it was going to be that—and of course it actually turned out to be this. That's just how it goes some days, and I don't mind losing if it saves you from doing the same.

Wordle today: A hint for Monday, July 25

Today's answer is used exclusively for scenarios where two people are willingly running away together to get married, often without the approval of at least one side's parents or wider family. Three of today's five letters are vowels and one of them's used twice, so take your time and really think about their placement.

Today's Wordle answer (401)

Let's bring up a row of greens for you. The answer to the July 25 (401) Wordle is ELOPE.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

  • Today's answer may be the plural form of a four-letter word.
  • A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.
  • The solution may contain repeat letters.

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those in our Wordle archive (opens in new tab).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle (opens in new tab), as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Is Tricky

Today's Wordle features another interesting word that players should be able to solve without too many problems. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Could Be Tough

Today's Wordle shouldn't be too difficult to solve, despite having a word feature that often trips players up. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Is Frustrating Players

Today's Wordle is tripping up some players thanks to an unusual word. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘GE’

Wordle is a game that became very famous for how easy it is to share the results of its matches on social networks without giving away spoilers to players who have not yet played the challenge of the day. One of Josh Wardle’s greatest strengths was precisely to create a...
VIDEO GAMES
Cinemablend

Stephen King Is Pumped For Manifest's Uncancellation, But Has One Request

In the midst of 2022 cancellations, one show that got cancelled last year that is preparing to make a big comeback is Manifest. After the plane-oriented drama was saved at Netflix following NBC’s axing, fans have been more than ready for the show to come back, including superfan Stephen King. The legendary author has been known to show his love for the series on social media, but now he has one request while we're learning new details about the fourth and final Manifest season.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Better Call Saul fans in ‘meltdown’ over ‘jarring’ recast of key character

Better Call Saul fans were taken aback by a not-so-familiar face in the latest episode of the hit AMC drama.“Nippy”, the tenth episode of Saul’s sixth and final season, debuted on Monday night (25 July) in the US, and focused entirely on the “future” timeline of Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill.Spoilers follow for the latest episode of Better Call Saul...In the episode, which takes place entirely in black-and-white, Jimmy is still living in Omaha, Nebraska under the alias of Cinnabon manager Gene Takovic.Carrying on from last season’s flash-forward, we know that Jimmy had been recognnised – by a cab driver...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

3 Ways to Hear Dialogue Better on TV

Do you have a hard time hearing characters over big action sequences like in Stranger Things? Are closed captions your go-to fix? There might be another option. Below, we’re breaking down a few ways you can improve the intake of dialogue on TV ranging from adjusting your settings to using headphones.
TV & VIDEOS
PC Gamer

A very unfortunate bug is making Sims want to date their family

The Sims 4 introduced a free patch ahead of the High School Years expansion (opens in new tab), finally bringing back wants and fears, curved walls and a broader selection of orientations. Those are the intended additions, of course. Some rather unfortunate side effects of this patch appear to be your sims rapidly aging (opens in new tab) and, uh, wanting to date their relatives.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Taz just got nerfed into the ground in MultiVersus

MultiVersus, Warner Bros.’ surprisingly great take on Super Smash Bros that released in open beta today, is already dropping the nerf hammer (opens in new tab) on its most hated character. After a week of domination, Taz the Tasmanian Devil is receiving a significant downgrade aimed at making him less frustrating to play against.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

There is so, so much weird shit in Lost Ark

There's a lot to like about Lost Ark. There's the exaggerated action-RPG combat, which makes the fighting in other MMOs look like trash. The variety of endgame activities, all the way up to multi-stage legion raids that seem to have cost what would've been another game's entire budget. And the in-depth customization, from character creation sliders to cosmetic recoloring that can turn you into something a sick rainbow might vomit up.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Thanks to a modder, the cat in Stray now hates Mondays and loves lasagna

Is there a good reason to play Stray as Garfield? No. But this mod had to happen anyway. 'Moody cat adventure game' should have been a genre for decades already, but somehow Stray's housecat protagonist feels novel, and players already want more cat options. Modders have answered that call, turning Stray's orange tabby into all kinds of alternative cats: black cats, gray cats, calico cats, lasagna cats. Yes, you can now play Stray as Garfield.
PETS
PC Gamer

Forget the G-Fuel collab, one of Twitch's most popular streamers is now doing artisanal mustard

Kripparian's achievement-based condiment won't help your energy levels, but does sound delicious. Octavian "Kripparian" Morosan has never fit the traditional mould of Twitch streamer. Not for him the constant shouts of "LET'S GOOOO!" or high school drama with rival channels. You are unlikely to find him broadcasting from a hot tub. Instead, the 34-year-old Canadian has built one of the platform's biggest audiences with nightly Hearthstone streams—plus a bit of Path of Exile thrown in, presumably to preserve his sanity. His viewers relish his mix of dry humour and none-more-salty complaints about the vagaries of card game RNG.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

A Sims 4 bug is making Sims speedrun the aging process

Your characters may age within minutes of starting the game, instead of waiting for their birthdays. Here's a warning for anyone dashing back to The Sims 4 after yesterday's free update (opens in new tab). The patch apparently shipped with a bug that can make your beloved Sims abruptly auto-age into the next phase of their life after just a few minutes of playing, even if it's not their birthdays. Toddlers suddenly become kids, teens skip the awkward years and turn into adults, and adults blast right into their midlife crises.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy