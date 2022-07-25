Japanese bank SMBC plans to develop NFT business

Michael Alan Stollery, the former CEO and founder of Titanium Blockchain Infrastructure Services (TBIS) has pleaded guilty for his role in a cryptocurrency fraud scheme. TBIS launched an initial coin offering (ICO) that raised approximately $21 million from investors in the United States and overseas, and not only the firm did not register the securities offering with the SEC, but the CEO falsified white papers, planted fake testimonials, and instead of using the funds as promised, he used the money for personal expenses, according to his own admission.

