Japanese bank SMBC plans to develop NFT business

By Timmy Shen
forkast.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMBC Group), which runs one of Japan’s largest banks, said Friday it will work together with blockchain startup HashPort to develop non-fungible token (NFT)...

forkast.news

pymnts

Sionic, MX Partner Team on Consumer Bank Payments

Consumer-to-business (C2B) payments firm Sionic on Wednesday (July 27) announced a partnership with open finance platform MX that will help to link consumer bank accounts and enable Sionic’s Pay-by-Bank services across the U.S., according to a joint press release. Sionic has integrated MX’s Instant Account Verification (IAV) and Account...
BUSINESS
forkast.news

Aptos raises US$150 mln from FTX Ventures, Jump Crypto

Founded by former employees of Meta stablecoin arm Diem, blockchain company Aptos Labs announced a US$150 million Series A funding round led by FTX Ventures and Jump Crypto on Monday, according to a press release. Fast facts. Venture capital and crypto firms such as Andreessen Horowitz, Multicoin Capital, and Circle...
MARKETS
pymnts

Tradeteq Taps XDC Network to Launch Trade Finance Tokens

Trade finance technology specialist Tradeteq said it has chosen the XDC Network to launch TRADA Tokens, which it called “the first ever fully regulated, trade finance-backed fungible security tokens.”. According to a Monday (July 25) news release, Tradeteq expects the move to deliver “significant liquidity” to the trade finance...
MARKETS
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
inputmag.com

Two more crypto exchanges decide to suddenly freeze users’ funds

Despite how things literally feel at the moment (hot), the ongoing crypto winter continues to march forward. Zipmex, one of the largest crypto exchanges in Asia, has become the latest company to announce a suspension of withdrawals, inciting a wave of uncertainty for both users and general investors in the industry.
MARKETS
Business Insider

The 18 states sending out stimulus checks probably won't make inflation worse — but they're not the best solution to help people cope, economists say

Red and blue states alike are sending out new stimulus checks to offset the pain of high inflation. The checks probably won't worsen inflation, but they aren't a lasting solution, one economist said. Fixing supply chains, boosting wages, and improving production are more effective measures. Republicans have blamed President Joe...
CALIFORNIA STATE
financefeeds.com

Titanium Blockchain CEO faces up to 20 years for $21m crypto fraud scam

Michael Alan Stollery, the former CEO and founder of Titanium Blockchain Infrastructure Services (TBIS) has pleaded guilty for his role in a cryptocurrency fraud scheme. TBIS launched an initial coin offering (ICO) that raised approximately $21 million from investors in the United States and overseas, and not only the firm did not register the securities offering with the SEC, but the CEO falsified white papers, planted fake testimonials, and instead of using the funds as promised, he used the money for personal expenses, according to his own admission.
PUBLIC SAFETY
blockworks.co

Crypto CEO Who Faked PayPal Partnership Pleads Guilty For $21M Fraud

A cryptocurrency executive who raised $21 million in a 2018 initial coin offering (ICO) has pleaded guilty over fraud charges. The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Monday that 54-year-old Titanium Blockchain CEO Michael Alan Stollery misled investors with false statements to buy “BARs” — the cryptocurrency token offered by Titanium’s offering (ICOs are a form of fundraising used by crypto businesses to raise capital).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Amazon Offering $20,000 Grants To Sustainable Small Businesses

Sustainable small businesses have been rising in popularity in recent years as consumers are prepared to spend more to buy products from them. Observers have described these ventures—also called green business—as having a beneficial and strong impact on the environment locally or globally. The enterprises have been designated as being advantageous to the community, society, and economy.
BUSINESS
forkast.news

HK crypto exchange OSL sells security tokens to institutional investors

Hong Kong-based digital asset trading platform OSL has started selling security tokens to institutional investors via a private placement, with the first purchasers including blockchain game company Animoca Brands, according to a press release on Tuesday. Fast facts. Each security token represents a US$10,000 bond with a fixed-rate coupon and...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
forkast.news

Why DeFi remains attractive to institutions in a bear market

Compared to the trillions of dollars of assets under management (AuM) in traditional finance, the total value locked (TVL) in decentralized finance represents just the tip of the iceberg of what could potentially be the total market for DeFi in future. 2022 has not been a bed of roses for...
STOCKS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Komainu Receives Provisional License For Bitcoin, Crypto Services In Dubai

Komainu has received provisional approval to offer institutional bitcoin and cryptocurrency custody services in Dubai. The company is a joint venture by $471 billion Nomura Bank, CoinShares and Ledger. Komainu is considered operationally ready while regulators perform their due diligence before issuing a full approval. Komainu, a digital asset custodian...
MARKETS
Business Insider

Pentagon official warns China's 'aggressive' behavior in the South China Sea could lead to a 'major incident or accident'

A top Pentagon official warned of a possible major incident if China continues its aggressive behavior. Ely Ratner said recent intercepts from Chinese fighter jets have been "dangerous" and "unsafe." His comments echo concerns recently raised by the top US general and the secretary of defense. Increased aggressive Chinese behavior...
MILITARY
protocol.com

Banking on interchange

The recent layoffs at Varo are just the latest sign of the squeeze neobanks are feeling. Varo last week cut 75 jobs, or 10% of its staff, a move CEO Colin Walsh wrote was necessary to ensure the digital bank has "sufficient capital to execute on our strategy and path to profitability."
PERSONAL FINANCE

