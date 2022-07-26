Woman shot in the head in Stowe Township

Police: Woman shot in Stowe Township after workplace dispute 02:45

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head while inside a car in Stowe Township.

According to police, 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Race Street just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a 29-year-old woman who had been shot in the head. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police said the 29-year-old woman's sister was in the car and suffered injuries from broken glass. Police said a 3-year-old was also inside the car and was uninjured.

Law enforcement said 23-year-old Kazaya Craighead shot into the car. According to the criminal complaint, Craighead worked at a hospital in McKees Rocks with one of the sisters. The two women had an argument about Craighead not cleaning an area well enough at the hospital and threats ensued, according to the complaint.

Before the shooting, an argument and a fight broke out on Race Street, where the victim and the defendant's grandmother live.

The victim, her daughter and sister got into the car to leave, and that is when police said Craighead fired one shot with her .9-millimeter handgun through the windshield, hitting the 29-year-old.

When police questioned the suspect, she said she saw a woman running at her. But police said surveillance video shows the victim inside the car when the shot was fired.

Police said Craighead stayed at the scene and was arrested. Craighead was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

She is out on non-monetary bond.