Washoe County Deputy Avoids Head-On Crash In Sun Valley, Truck Driver Arrested For DUI

1 Dead after Single-Car DUI Accident on Sierra Springs Drive. The fatal collision happened around 12:01 p.m., on Highway 70 just east of Sierra Springs Drive on July 19th. Leonard was driving the Subaru and lost control before crossing the solid double-yellow line between the east and westbound lanes. Eventually, the Subaru struck a nearby pine tree on the right shoulder of the highway.
TAHOE CITY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Kings Beach man was killed in a crash on State Route 28 in Tahoe City early Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. on July 26. when a man from Tahoe City was driving a black 2018 Honda westbound on State Route 28 west of Grove Street and directly behind a white utility bed golf cart belonging to Tahoe City Downtown Association. A man in his 50s from Kings Beach was driving the golf cart.
The small South County community of Doyle lies along Highway 395 about halfway between Susanville and Reno. Despite the effects…. Congressman Doug LaMalfa \announced a $164,450 Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Rural Emergency Medical Services Training Grant to Plumas…. Officers from the California Highway Patrol, a CHP helicopter, spike...
Two men are behind bars accused of robbing several vape/smoke shops and bars in the Reno area this summer. Reno Police say 35-year-old Jarrod Silva and 24-year-old Alec Ruscetta were arrested Tuesday in connection with alleged armed robberies dating to June 21, 2022. The men were arrested by detectives with...
One Rider Dead after Traffic Collision near Hank Monk Avenue. The incident occurred along Black Bart Avenue and Hank Monk Avenue around 7:00 a.m., July 20th, according to initial reports. Furthermore, California Highway Patrol said Idell was riding north of Black Bart Avenue, when for unknown reasons, he crashed into...
RENO, NV (July 25, 2022) – At least one unidentified person sustained injuries after a wrong-way crash near Stead Boulevard Friday. The incident happened on July 1st, 1:30 a.m., along the northbound lanes of Highway 395 near Stead Boulevard. According to reports, one woman was reportedly going the wrong...
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Traffic is slowed down at south McCarran Blvd. and Caughlin Parkway in South Reno after a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the car that turned over was rear ended by the Range Rover as it was turning into Caughlin Parkway.
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police are searching for a man who pepper sprayed a woman and stole her purse at the Peppermill Casino on July 15. Reno Police Department patrol responded to the parking lot of the Peppermill Casino around 11:30 p.m. on July 15 and met with the victim of a robbery. A man had opened the victim’s driver’s side door, pepper sprayed her and taken her purse. The Reno Police department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.
A stolen vehicle, law enforcement pursuit, a spike strip, a quick-thinking CHP officer, and some Good Samaritans helped save the Lassen County Fair parade, as well as potentially some lives. According to a release by the CHP, its Susanville dispatch center received information at 8:38 a.m. on Saturday, July, 23...
The man accused of murdering Naomi Irion has waived his right for arraignment on new charges. His preliminary hearing is still set for September 13th. 2 News has also learned that the Troy Driver's attorney has until August 3rd to respond to opposition from the Lyon County District Attorney for a dismissal of the murder charge against him.
Reno Fire needs help finding a man they believe set multiple fires on multiple days. Investigators with the Reno Fire Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who they say set multiple fires in the past week.
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A rollover crash slowed traffic on I-80 near Wells Avenue Tuesday morning. Nevada State Police Highway Patrol (NHP) reported the crash just after 9 a.m. on July 26. The rollover involved one vehicle, which was hauling a flatbed trailer. The vehicle...
Reno police need your help finding a man they say pepper sprayed a woman and stole her purse near the Peppermill Casino. Police say the victim told them a man opened her car door, pepper sprayed her, then took her purse, on July 15th. The suspect is described as Black,...
Fire crews quickly put out a fire at a laundry business near Parr Blvd. in Reno early Wednesday afternoon. The fire started around noon at Associated Laundry Management on Burge Road. Fire crews tell a piece of machinery caught fire under some linens. Due to the fire, crews shut off...
On Sunday, one person received minor injuries following a traffic collision in Reno. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Clear Acre Lane a little after 10 a.m. in response to a two-vehicle crash. On arrival, emergency personnel took one of the drivers to a hospital with minimal injuries.
A 62-year-old man from Doyle died in an evening crash near Highway 395 Friday, July 15. According to a statement from the CHP, about 8:44 p.m. Friday, July 15 officers responded to a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and an unresponsive male on South Constantia Road, approximately 1 mile west of Highway 395.
