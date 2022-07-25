1 dead in apartment in southwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Detectives are investigating a death at an apartment in the southwest valley.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the incident was reported around 9:25 p.m. in the 7900 block of Rafael Rivera Way, near the 215 Beltway and Buffalo Drive.

The victim appears to be in their 30s, however, no additional information has been released.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.

