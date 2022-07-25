ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

1 dead in apartment in southwest Las Vegas valley

By David Denk
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08psbq_0grcG2uR00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Detectives are investigating a death at an apartment in the southwest valley.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the incident was reported around 9:25 p.m. in the 7900 block of Rafael Rivera Way, near the 215 Beltway and Buffalo Drive.

The victim appears to be in their 30s, however, no additional information has been released.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 3

Lori Woo
2d ago

Overdose? No information from the 911 call to police even? Guess this article is for the neighbors that wondered what happened...

Reply
2
Marly Duran
3d ago

Not even if they're male or female? I know this is breaking news, but it's barely a headline.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

1 person hurt after a rollover crash on a Las Vegas highway (Las Vegas, NV)

On Tuesday morning, one person was hospitalized following a rollover crash on a Las Vegas highway. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident was reported a little before 10 a.m. near the I-15/215 interchange. According to the officials, one person was pinned inside the vehicle as a result of the crash and was successfully freed by the emergency responders.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
dallasexpress.com

Third Drought-Exposed Body Found in Vegas’ Lake Mead

A third body was discovered at Lake Mead outside of Las Vegas on Monday after water levels dropped to historic lows as the region suffers its worst drought in decades. Lt. Ray Spencer, a member of the Las Vegas Police Department’s homicide division, said that as long as the water level continues to drop in the reservoir, “it’s likely that [they] will find additional bodies that have been dumped in Lake Mead.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Valley#Violent Crime#Buffalo Drive#Nexstar Media Inc
8newsnow.com

Argument over dog turns violent at Las Vegas park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An argument over the ownership of a dog turned violent when a man beat a woman during the dispute, police said. The incident took place at a dog park inside Silverado Ranch Park just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Both the man and woman made claims the 70-pound shepherd belonged to them. Police said the man attacked the woman during the argument, prompting bystanders to step in.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
nypressnews.com

Las Vegas man saved by jammed gun during botched robbery: video

A lucky Las Vegas man had his life spared when an armed burglar’s gun jammed during a botched robbery, intense video shows. The 68-second clip from a Ring doorbell cam shows the victim returning to his home Sunday afternoon near the 2800 block of Faiss Drive, where he parked his car in a garage.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Altercation leads to deadly stabbing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a fatal stabbing Monday morning. According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:05 a.m. in the 3500 block of Full Sail Drive, near the intersection of Gowan Road and Pecos Road. In a press conference,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Thousands of power outages reported across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– NV Energy has reported thousands of power outages across Las Vegas, the largest concentration of which is in the central valley. Currently, over 6500 customers are without power, however, that number is subject to change. NV Energy is expecting power to be restored around 9 p.m....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Flooding briefly shuts down US 95 freeway ramp at Flamingo

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Flooding briefly closed a freeway ramp in the east Las Vegas valley on Wednesday. Flood waters could be seen on the westbound Flamingo Road ramp to southbound U.S. 95. RTC reported that the ramp was closed while crews respond. It was back open by about...
TRAFFIC
Fox5 KVVU

Body washes up in monsoon runoff in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police say a body was found in rain runoff Monday. According to NLVPD, it happened near Gowan and Belmont around 4 p.m. Officers arrived on scene and found the body in the wash area as strong storms hit southern Nevada. The body appeared to be that of male, estimated to be 50-years-old.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect stabbed man who blocked his way, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is accused of stabbing another man for blocking the way to his room, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Rodney Eugene Faulk was arrested on a murder charge in connection with a stabbing in the 3500 block of Full Sail Drive around 9 a.m. July 25.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy