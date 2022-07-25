At Least Three People Suffer Minor Injuries After Crash In West Reno

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A man who was driving a golf cart died Tuesday after he was struck by another vehicle in Tahoe City, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 6:23 a.m. on westbound State Route 28, officials said. The driver of a black Honda...
Fire crews quickly put out a fire at a laundry business near Parr Blvd. in Reno early Wednesday afternoon. The fire started around noon at Associated Laundry Management on Burge Road. Fire crews tell a piece of machinery caught fire under some linens. Due to the fire, crews shut off...
The small South County community of Doyle lies along Highway 395 about halfway between Susanville and Reno. Despite the effects…. Congressman Doug LaMalfa \announced a $164,450 Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Rural Emergency Medical Services Training Grant to Plumas…. Officers from the California Highway Patrol, a CHP helicopter, spike...
On Sunday, one person received minor injuries following a traffic collision in Reno. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Clear Acre Lane a little after 10 a.m. in response to a two-vehicle crash. On arrival, emergency personnel took one of the drivers to a hospital with minimal injuries.
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A rollover crash slowed traffic on I-80 near Wells Avenue Tuesday morning. Nevada State Police Highway Patrol (NHP) reported the crash just after 9 a.m. on July 26. The rollover involved one vehicle, which was hauling a flatbed trailer. The vehicle...
TAHOE CITY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Kings Beach man was killed in a crash on State Route 28 in Tahoe City early Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. on July 26. when a man from Tahoe City was driving a black 2018 Honda westbound on State Route 28 west of Grove Street and directly behind a white utility bed golf cart belonging to Tahoe City Downtown Association. A man in his 50s from Kings Beach was driving the golf cart.
RENO, NV (July 25, 2022) – At least one unidentified person sustained injuries after a wrong-way crash near Stead Boulevard Friday. The incident happened on July 1st, 1:30 a.m., along the northbound lanes of Highway 395 near Stead Boulevard. According to reports, one woman was reportedly going the wrong...
Investigators with the Reno Fire Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who they say set multiple fires in the past week. On July 22, the suspect allegedly set four small brush fires near South Virginia Street and Plumb Lane. The suspect also allegedly set a pallet...
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police are searching for a man who pepper sprayed a woman and stole her purse at the Peppermill Casino on July 15. Reno Police Department patrol responded to the parking lot of the Peppermill Casino around 11:30 p.m. on July 15 and met with the victim of a robbery. A man had opened the victim’s driver’s side door, pepper sprayed her and taken her purse. The Reno Police department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.
Two men are behind bars accused of robbing several vape/smoke shops and bars in the Reno area this summer. Reno Police say 35-year-old Jarrod Silva and 24-year-old Alec Ruscetta were arrested Tuesday in connection with alleged armed robberies dating to June 21, 2022. The men were arrested by detectives with...
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Investigators from the Reno Fire Department (RFD) are seeking the public's help in identifying a man that set multiple fires this past week. According to RFD's investigation, the man started a total of nine fires in Reno between July 22 and July 25.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is investigating a fire in South Reno. The fire was reported around 8:00 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022 on Earlham Court off St. James Parkway. Crews contained the fire to one room. Four people made it out of the house safely.
A 62-year-old man from Doyle died in an evening crash near Highway 395 Friday, July 15. According to a statement from the CHP, about 8:44 p.m. Friday, July 15 officers responded to a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and an unresponsive male on South Constantia Road, approximately 1 mile west of Highway 395.
Two men were arrested following a standoff that created large police presence in Panther Valley Monday afternoon. Police personnel were made aware of a violent wanted offender in the area on Monday, July 25. They initiated a traffic stop, where the suspect fled but eventually crashed the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody, but the passenger of the vehicle fled. They were allegedly armed, which resulted in a standoff.
The man accused of murdering Naomi Irion has waived his right for arraignment on new charges. His preliminary hearing is still set for September 13th. 2 News has also learned that the Troy Driver's attorney has until August 3rd to respond to opposition from the Lyon County District Attorney for a dismissal of the murder charge against him.
Friday night around 8:30 p.m., the Sparks Fire Department responded to a high rise fire in the 900 block of Avenue of the Oaks. Previous reports claimed the fire fully involved a kitchen on the 8th floor of the building. Firefighters got to the 8th floor and contained the fire...
