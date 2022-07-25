At Least Three People Suffer Minor Injuries After Crash In West Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police are searching for a man who pepper sprayed a woman and stole her purse at the Peppermill Casino on July 15. Reno Police Department patrol responded to the parking lot of the Peppermill Casino around 11:30 p.m. on July 15 and met with the victim of a robbery. A man had opened the victim’s driver’s side door, pepper sprayed her and taken her purse. The Reno Police department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

RENO, NV ・ 14 HOURS AGO