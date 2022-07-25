ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Why we corrected our estimates for the reproduction number of two COVID subvariants

By Fron Jackson-Webb, Deputy Editor/Senior Health Editor
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
Shutterstock

We published an article earlier this month that contained incorrect estimates for the basic reproduction number (R0) for COVID subvariants BA.4/BA.5 and BA.2. We have now corrected the error, but I wanted to take a minute to explain what went wrong and how we are addressing it.

The article – Australia is heading for its third Omicron wave. Here’s what to expect from BA.4 and BA.5 – estimated that the basic reproduction number (or R0) of Omicron subvariant BA.2 was about 13.3 and BA.4/5 was 18.6, which is similar to measles.

As a number of scientists, as well as a Reuters fact check , have now pointed out, these estimates are likely to be incorrect. That’s because R0 only takes into account “intrinsic transmissibility”, whereas a key factor contributing to the growth of BA.4/5 is “immune escape” – the ability of the subvariant to evade immunity from vaccination or previous infection.

We have corrected the BA.4/5 article . And because we have used this simple but incorrect calculation previously on The Conversation (that is, a previous variant’s R0 multiplied by how much more infectious a new subvariant is), we will go through other affected articles and correct where necessary.

The epidemiological concepts that lie behind this error are tricky to explain, so we’ve also commissioned a fresh article by experts in the field, explaining what R0 is (and isn’t).

Read more: New COVID variants may be more transmissible but that doesn't mean the R0 – or basic reproduction number – has increased

The Conversation exists to provide reliable information and when we identify errors we aim to correct them and be as transparent as possible about what went wrong and what we are doing about it.

Republishers of the article have been notified of the correction. Going forward, we won’t use simple calculations to estimate the R0.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

New COVID variants may be more transmissible but that doesn't mean the R0 – or basic reproduction number – has increased

During the pandemic we have all become familiar with a lot of epidemiological concepts. One that was introduced to us early in 2020 is the “basic reproductive number”, or R0. This tells us about the intrinsic contagiousness of a virus, or its inherent capacity to be spread from one person to another in a particular population. We also learned about the “effective reproductive number”, or Reff. This tells us about the rate at which a virus is actually spreading through that population. With the emergence of BA.4/5, there has been some confusion around how these concepts help us to understand why...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

COVID Cases Are Rising: How to Order Your 16 Free COVID-19 Test Kits Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As COVID-19 cases rise across the US and President Joe Biden tests positive, more experts fear that the BA.5 subvariant of omicron is leading to yet another wave of COVID infections. More than one in two Americans live in areas where the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention are now urging people to wear masks to reduce transmission of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

COVID-19 origin finally confirmed? Researchers trace pandemic to Wuhan seafood market

TUCSON, Ariz. — The origins of COVID-19 have been a mystery since the virus emerged in 2019. Scientists have traced the virus — which has killed over six million globally — to the Chinese city of Wuhan. However, what’s still unclear is how COVID became a deadly pandemic. Did the virus naturally jump from animals to people, or did local researchers create it in a lab? Now, two new studies may have found an answer.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reproduction#Covid#General Health#Omicron#Reuters
TheConversationAU

Natural systems in Australia are unravelling. If they collapse, human society could too

In the long-delayed State of the Environment report released this week, there is one terrifying sentence: “Environmental degradation is now considered a threat to humanity, which could bring about societal collapses.” Hyperbole? Sadly not. Climate change has already warmed Australia 1.4℃ and changed rainfall in some regions. Natural ecosystems are already struggling from land clearing, intensive agriculture, soil degradation and poor water management. Climate changes and related sea level rise are making this worse. It’s a mistake to think this won’t affect us. It can be easy to live in cities and believe you’re somehow walled off from environmental disaster. This...
SOCIETY
TheConversationAU

People who lived in the UK in the 'mad cow disease' years may now be able to give blood. The risk of vCJD is tiny

From today, eligible people who were in the United Kingdom in the 80s and 90s will be able to donate blood in Australia again. That’s because the risk of acquiring variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD) from blood transfusions in Australia is incredibly tiny. We calculated that risk was about one in 1.4 billion, publishing our research in the journal Vox Sanguinis. The removal of restrictions, which have been in place for more than 20 years, means about 750,000 more Australians can now potentially donate blood. This is at a time when there is a shortage of blood donations due to donors sick with COVID...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Do we care enough about COVID?

The COVID-19 pandemic has already generated its own mythology. In Britain, they talk of the “myth of the blitz” – the idea of a society that pulled together in the second world war to withstand the bombs dropped by the Luftwaffe with pluck, bravery and humour. In Australia, our COVID-19 myth is about a cohesive and caring society that patiently endured lockdowns, border closures and other ordeals. Like many myths, ours has some foundation in reality. It might be a poor thing when considered alongside wartime Britain’s wartime sacrifices, and you have to ignore the empty toilet paper shelves in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

VIDEO: Should Australia close its border to Bali in the fight against foot and mouth disease?

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics. With the new parliament starting next Tuesday, they talk about the prospects for the Greens’ push to secure a toughening of the government’s climate bill. They also canvass the coming grim news when Treasurer Jim Chalmers makes his promised economic statement on Thursday. And with all the talk about the need for a better behaved parliament will we see political manners improve in the new House? Maybe for a while. Meanwhile, the Albanese government – as if it didn’t have enough problems to confront – is battling to keep the foot and mouth outbreak in Bali from getting into Australia. This has sparked debate about whether the border should be closed to Bali. But such a drastic step would bring a lot of negatives. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheConversationAU

Why we are opening fewer comment threads and moderating them with more rigour

I’d like to take a moment to update you on some changes to the way we handle comment moderation on articles published on The Conversation. As you probably know, The Conversation is powered by a small team of journalists who commission and edit the articles you see published on the website every day. Given our size and resource constraints, these editors are also responsible for reading comments to ensure they are respectful and constructive and they comply with our community standards. However, over the years and as we have grown, it has become clear editors who are out chasing stories...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

3 types of denial that allow Australians to feel OK about how we treat refugees

As one of its first acts in government, the newly elected Labor government turned back a boat of Sri Lankan asylum seekers trying to enter Australia. Labor has vowed to continue Operation Sovereign Borders, including boat turnbacks and offshore detention. This is concerning. Not only do turnbacks violate international law, but offshore detention has resulted in torture and cruel and inhuman treatment of refugees. Even more concerning is the lack of criticism Labor has received for continuing offshore detention and turnbacks. Apart from being condemned by human rights groups and minor political parties, Labor’s refugee policies appear to have gone...
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationAU

Why sensitivity readers matter – and should be paid properly

Last month, controversy was reignited in the UK around teacher Kate Clanchy’s memoir Some Kids I Taught and What They Taught Me, about her time teaching kids from diverse backgrounds to write poetry. Although Clanchy’s book was initially lauded (even winning the Orwell Prize), criticism soon eclipsed praise. Readers, prominent writers of colour and autistic author Dara McNulty protested the language Clanchy used to describe her pupils (“Somali height”, “Ashkenazi nose”, autistic children as “jarring company”). Her publisher Picador agreed the objections were “instructive and clear-sighted”; eventually, it withdrew the book from publication. Clanchy apologised for any offence caused, but...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheConversationAU

New Zealand is introducing law to create a smokefree generation. Here are 6 reasons to support this policy

Imagine a society where tobacco does not kill nearly 5000 people every year in New Zealand, and more than eight million worldwide. The New Zealand government’s new legislation, which had its first reading in parliament today, aims to create a smokefree nation by introducing a unique measure to protect young people from the many harms smoking causes. Smoking eventually kills two thirds of people who smoke long-term, which means tobacco companies face a stark choice. They can either continue to recruit new users or go out of the smoked-tobacco business. To date, they have chosen the former option. By positioning...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Climate bill makes clear 43% target is 'minimum commitment': Bowen

The public would be kept up to date on progress towards meeting Australia’s 43% emissions reduction target with an annual ministerial statement and oversight by the Climate Change Authority, under the government’s climate legislation to be introduced on Wednesday. The government aims to get its signature bill through the House of Representatives in this fortnight’s sitting. But its fate in the Senate remains uncertain, as the Greens await the outcome of negotiations between their leader Adam Bandt and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen. While the government is willing to make minor changes it won’t meet the Greens’ major demands...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Irony machine: why are AI researchers teaching computers to recognise irony?

What was your first reaction when you heard about Blake Lemoine, the Google engineer who announced last month the AI program he was working on had developed consciousness? If, like me, you’re instinctively suspicious, it might have been something like: Is this guy serious? Does he honestly believe what he is saying? Or is this an elaborate hoax? Put the answers to those questions to one side. Focus instead on the questions themselves. Is it not true that even to ask them is to presuppose something crucial about Blake Lemoine: specifically, he is conscious? In other words, we can all imagine Blake Lemoine...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
TheConversationAU

Yes, wash your shoes at the airport – but we can do more to stop foot-and-mouth disease ravaging Australia

Passengers arriving in Australia from Indonesia will be directed to wash their shoes after the federal government ramped up efforts to prevent foot-and-mouth disease entering the country. But effective biosecurity involves more than just what happens at the airport. Australia operates one of the most comprehensive biosecurity systems in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Growing numbers of unqualified teachers are being sent into classrooms – this is not the way to 'fix' the teacher shortage

Every few days there is another report about the teacher shortage across Australia. Last week, we learned one of Melbourne’s biggest schools is considering a return to home learning to cope with staff shortages. Read more: COVID and schools: Australia is about to feel the full brunt of its teacher shortage But as we look at the causes and possible solutions, something we are not talking about is the risks around rushing student teachers into classrooms before they are...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

Australia’s response to COVID in the first 2 years was one of the best in the world. Why do we rank so poorly now?

Australia’s elimination strategy during the first two years of the COVID pandemic was one of the most effective in the world. Through a combination of early border closures, widespread testing and meticulous contact tracing, localised lockdowns and mask mandates, the number of reported cases was kept to around 28,000 in 2020. This compared with 805,000 in 2020 in the Netherlands, which has a population nine million fewer than Australia. In 2021, Australia recorded 402,000 cases. The increase was largely due to the Delta outbreak in the second half of the year. Fast forward to mid-2022, when Australia has leapt in rank...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

'Like ocean rips': CSIRO report identifies 7 ‘global megatrends’ shaping the 21st century

Around 3.7 million Australians have been unintentionally caught in an ocean rip. For the unprepared it can be a harrowing experience – but for experienced surfers, rips are a handy way to ride through the whitewash and out to the break. We’re not surfers, but we work at Australia’s national science agency in “strategic foresight”, which you can think of as the study of the currents taking the world into the future. These currents are a bit like ocean rips: they present risks for those who don’t understand them, but opportunities for societies, organisations and people who are prepared. We call...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

A penguin farm in the Australian desert: a thought experiment that reveals the flaws our in environment laws

Imagine this fictitious scenario. The federal environment minister announces government approval for a large-scale penguin farm near Alice Springs. It will produce 300,000 penguins each year for the high-end feather market in Europe. Penguin feathers are also, in this make-believe world, proven superconductors that could provide an alternative to lithium for renewable energy batteries. The $40 million farming project promises to create jobs and growth in regional Australia. To any informed reader, the idea of farming cold-ocean seabirds in the Australian desert is mind-numbingly silly. But this hypothetical idea helps us better understand how environmental governance in Australia has gone badly...
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy