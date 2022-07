Aldi has been named the cheapest supermarket retailer in the UK for June, as it saved customers more than £25.The latest monthly analysis by consumer watchdog Which? found that Aldi shoppers spent on average £75.61 for a basket of 52 essential grocery items.The second cheapest supermarket was Lidl, which cost shoppers an additional £1.38 for the same basket.It marks the first time this year that the German retailer has out-performed Lidl, which previously held the title for six consecutive months.The prices are a stark contrast to the most expensive supermarket, Waitrose, where the same basket cost £101.14.Which? also compared...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 8 DAYS AGO