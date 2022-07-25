ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Le maillot est le trophée: The history of the Tour de France yellow jersey and a look at today's iteration

By Anne-Marije Rook
Nowadays, the yellow jersey is a symbol of cycling. More recognizable even than the rainbow stripes that signify a world champion. Yet in the early days of the Tour de France, there was no such thing as a yellow jersey. From the Tour’s inception in 1903 until 1919, only a simple green armband was used to help fans and journalists identify the race leader.

The story goes that the 1919 Tour was already two-thirds of the way through when the race director, Henri Desgrange, recognized that there needed to be a clearer identifier of the race leader. A jersey seemed like the most obvious option and he chose yellow in honor of L’Auto-Vélo, the newspaper that sponsored the race and was printed on yellow paper.

The magazine's unrivaled coverage of domestic and international racing sits alongside trusted product reviews, peerless training advice and insightful features.

