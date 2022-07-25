Le maillot est le trophée: The history of the Tour de France yellow jersey and a look at today's iteration

(Image credit: )

Nowadays, the yellow jersey is a symbol of cycling. More recognizable even than the rainbow stripes that signify a world champion. Yet in the early days of the Tour de France, there was no such thing as a yellow jersey. From the Tour’s inception in 1903 until 1919, only a simple green armband was used to help fans and journalists identify the race leader.

The story goes that the 1919 Tour was already two-thirds of the way through when the race director, Henri Desgrange, recognized that there needed to be a clearer identifier of the race leader. A jersey seemed like the most obvious option and he chose yellow in honor of L’Auto-Vélo, the newspaper that sponsored the race and was printed on yellow paper.