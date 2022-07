Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson is looking to bounce back with Nebraska after a mixed final season in Austin. So far, he seems to be on the right path in Lincoln. During his press conference at Big Ten Media Days, Nebraska coach Scott Frost was asked about the quarterback position moving into summer camp. Frost, who enters a pivotal year with the program, told reporters that moving forward, Thompson is expected to work exclusively with the first-team offense.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO