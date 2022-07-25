ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Woodchucks Split DH, Rafters Top Mallards

By Tom King
95.5 FM WIFC
 3 days ago

FOND DU LAC (WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks split a Sunday doubleheader with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders with Fondy winning game one 12-4 and the Woodchucks taking the nightcap 19-6. In game one the Woodchucks had a 4-1 led but...

wifc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 FM WIFC

Legion Baseball State Tournament Updates

WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) — The AAA American Legion Baseball State Tournament begins today in Sheboygan. Marshfield is the Region 2 representative and will face Eau Claire this afternoon at 1:45 pm. The other first day matchups have Middleton playing Manitowoc at 11am, De Pere faces Fond du Lac at 4:30 and Genoa City plays Sheboygan at 7:45pm.
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Crackdown on speeders continues

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Marathon County Sheriff’s Deputy Ed Bauknecht spent Wednesday afternoon patrolling county roads. Within a two-hour session, Bauknecht pulled a driver over for going 84 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. The driver was given a ticket, and as of Monday,...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

“Gap year” scholarship offered

MOSINEE, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A local company launched a new opportunity for students looking to get their feet wet in manufacturing. Arow Global manufactures windows and driver protection systems. They’re offering gap year scholarships up to $6,500 per recipient, awarded through the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin.
MOSINEE, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

New Sentencing Date Set for West

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Marathon County Judge has denied a request from Henry West to withdraw his no contest pleas and instead has set a new sentencing date for him. The 67-year-old was in court on Wednesday where Judge Gregory Huber denied his request to withdraw the plea, which was announced this spring as part of a deal that dropped several charges against him stemming from the October 2019 incident.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Fond Du Lac, WI
Sports
Wausau, WI
Sports
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
City
Wausau, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Fourth Suspect in Schauer Homicide Pleads Not Guilty

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The man who is said to have put a bounty on the head of Christian Schauer before he was killed by Jared Carl has entered a not guilty plea. Steven Crandall is facing one count of being a party to the crime of homicide on Wednesday and is being held in the Marathon County jail on a half-million dollar cash bond. Investigators say he wanted Schauer dead because he had stolen some prescription pills that Crandall was intending to sell, offering a $5,000 reward.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Homeless man searching for missing service dog

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A homeless man’s service dog is missing in Stevens Point. Adam Bowles says his service dog went missing while he was taking a nap in Stevens Point. Bowles is not from the area; he’s been hopping from train to train. His 7-year-old...
STEVENS POINT, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Temporary Changes in Kronenwetter Made to Accommodate New Staffers and Training

KRONENWETTER, WI (WSAU) — Residents in the Village of Kronenwetter are being asked to be patient as new staffers get trained into their positions. Interim Village Administrator Duane Gau says for now they are closing Village Hall on Fridays through early October to allow for all-staff training. He knows it may be an inconvenience for some, but he says it’s necessary if they will be able to provide the level of service that residents expect in the future. “We’re basically looking to set up that day to train staff,” said Gau.
KRONENWETTER, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Lincoln County Parents Arrested on Drug Charges After Welfare Check

TOWN OF PINE RIVER, WI (WSAU) — A well-being check on a one-year-old child in Lincoln County led to the arrest of two people for multiple drug charges. Officers received a tip last week stating that the child’s parents, a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man from Merrill, were distributing and using drugs out of the home while caring for their child. During the investigation, officers learned that the mother had been using various drugs including cocaine, fentanyl, and meth in the last two weeks. Investigators also found an undisclosed amount of drugs in the home as well.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy